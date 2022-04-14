Pineville Board Discusses Water Valve

The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday night, discussed a replacement valve for a water line on Jesse James Road.

Early in the meeting, the board approved a water line extension on W Highway where some territory is being annexed into the city.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten said the city would have to think about drilling a well. Also, Public Works Superintendent Chris Tinsley said the city needs to improve the flow at the bottom of Jesse James Road.

Later in the meeting, Tinsley said the issue at Jesse James Road is that an eight-inch line goes to a four-inch valve and then back to an eight-inch line. This causes problems with flow for some customers in town, he said, and the city needs an eight-inch valve.

Sweeten explained the valve problem was discovered in the process of looking into the water line extension. He said the valve is there to control the pressure in town but, because it is a four-inch valve, the flow is reduced by 80 percent. He noted this is a hazard in case the city needs to fight a fire, and it needs to be addressed right away.

Tinsley estimated the valve would cost $10,000 and the total materials cost for the project would be $17,000. The board voted to table the matter until bids could be acquired.

Also on Tuesday, Sweeten said the board had previously discussed replacing the generator at city hall because the current one does not come on most of the time when a power outage occurs. He said he reached out to three companies and received two bids. Master Electric bid $7,850, and Paschal Plumbing and Electric bid $12,236. A third company looked at the generator but did not bid.

Alderman Scott Dennis questioned whether the item was in the budget, and Sweeten said the city could pay for it out of the capital improvement fund.

The board approved the low bid.

A discussion was held on possibly getting an ice machine for city hall. Sweeten said the city could sell ice to supplement the cost of the machine. He shared several types of machines ranging from $4,520 to $5,755. Dennis, who owns the Stangs convenience store in Anderson, said he purchases all his ice machines from service companies so that the service is built in and wait times for service are shorter.

The board voted to table the subject until more information could be gathered.

The oath of office was administered, following the recent election, with Sweeten, Dennis, Alderman Connor Underwood and Tax Collector Kathy Underwood being sworn in. Dennis was elected mayor pro tem, and the board voted to have former Alderman Shirley "Sam" Alps removed from bank accounts and Alderman Underwood added.

Tax Collector Underwood presented information on delinquent taxes. She said, for 2021, the delinquent personal and real estate property taxes total $2,735. For 2016 through 2021, the delinquent personal and real estate property taxes total $4,508.

She said she is planning a tax sale for seven pieces of property with five owners that are delinquent for three or more years. The owners will be notified twice, and the information will be in the newspaper, and then the sale will be in August, she said.

Amanda McMillian of the Pineville Housing Authority appeared before the board to ask for help with the housing authority's property on Jesse James Road. She said the housing authority is not being notified by emergency personnel when there is damage to the property or when a tenant is arrested. She said she has been told that the arrests are a privacy issue. Sweeten said he would check with the city's attorney and that the arrests may indeed be a privacy issue. He said he could write a letter to the 911 center regarding notification on the property damage.

In other business, the board set the city's liquor license fee to be the same as what the state charges, and approved bills in the amount of $57,519.