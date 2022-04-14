Noel Officials Excited About Safety Project

Noel Mayor Terry Lance is looking forward to a project that will improve safety in this small, riverside town.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will launch a $2.1 million project in 2023 that will stabilize the Elk River streambank and improve sidewalks along Missouri Route 59 in Noel.

MODOT officials are working with local officials to minimize work and highway closures. Officials hope to keep inconvenience at a minimum.

"I don't think they'll have to have both lanes blocked numerous times," Lance said.

Officials also are working to avoid closures between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

"They realize that we live and die with tourism," Lance said.

The project also involves adding sidewalks and improving pedestrian areas along the same stretch of Route 59. The project is scheduled to conclude in winter 2023/2024.

Lance believes the project will mean improved safety for Noel neighbors.

"I think it's a great thing," he said.

The proposed sidewalk drawings look larger than average, with a five-foot width and another foot inside the railing, he said.

The town has many walkers and bikers who travel across the bridge to work at the Tyson plant, he added.

MODOT will absorb all the costs for the project, Lance said. The only expense the city might incur includes bringing in some LED solar-powered street lights for the sidewalks that would help with brightness and ambiance.

For information, visit www.modot.org/southwest.