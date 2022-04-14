Noel Council Approves Body Cams For Marshal’s Office





Three new city council members were sworn in Tuesday night at the Noel City Council meeting.

Reid Schmit, representing the west ward, and Feliberto Barrientos, representing the north ward, were sworn in as new aldermen, along with Steve Kelly, who was a write-in vote for the south ward.

Noel Mayor Terry Lance said incumbent Faye Davis and Schmit tied during the voting that previously took place. City clerk Deby Hopping flipped a coin on Tuesday night, and Schmit won the coin toss.

Davis, Linda Glendenning and Joshua Manning were recognized as outgoing city council members.

Lance presented Davis with a certificate of appreciation for serving multiple terms. When he first started serving as an alderperson, Lance said he had no appreciation for what the job entailed. He now knows the time and commitment involved, he said, and those who have served have shown their community how much they care. Those who wish to help out Noel do have an obstacle in that the city has less than a $1 million dollar budget to "get everything done," Lance said. The council has some momentum and Lance thanked the incoming city council members for stepping up to serve.

In business on Tuesday night, the city council voted to approve six body cameras and car cameras for the marshal's office, for $8,760.

Marshal Randy Wilson said the department has racked up 364 cases total so far. Deputies have had a busy month. A recent incident involved taking seven grams of meth off the street, Wilson added.

During his comments to the council, Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett asked the council for permission to purchase a good, used 1500-gallon 2001 pumper tanker. Barrett said the city is in need of a pumper tanker that can carry more water to fires, possibly resulting in a better ISO rating. City council members asked him to negotiate a price and conduct additional research.

Barrett also said firefighters have taken on 16 medical calls within the last month, in addition to responding to multiple fires and other incidents. Twenty-four-hour ambulance service still does not operate in town, he added.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to reinstate Jean Hook on the Noel Housing Authority Board.

• Discussed having a citywide yard sale on June 3-5, with a citywide cleanup effort on June 6-12.

• Heard from Barbara Talley, who spoke to the council about her request for a privacy fence between Spring Valley Court and her property. Talley said she has neighbors, dogs and kids running through her yard, and that a two-year-old commitment to have the fence erected has not been honored. Lance said he will speak to the homeowner within the week.

• Voted to move ahead with the city's new website.

• Heard from a resident who wants to open an arcade on Main Street.

• Heard from a resident who wants to open a bait shop.



