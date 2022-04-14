MCHS Girls Track Competes At Glendale Girls Night Out

The McDonald County girls track team competed in the Springfield Glendale Girls Night Out meet on April 7 at JFK Stadium in Springfield.

No team scores were kept, according to coach Ashleigh McFarland.

In the 100-meter dash, Katelynn Townsend ran a time of 14.94 seconds to finish 58th, while Yarecci Quintero finished 62nd at 16.11.

Savannah Leib placed 40th in the 200-meter dash at 30.78, while Quintero was 46th at 31.66.

Clara Horton finished 44th in the 400-meter dash at 1:14.60, with Anissa Ramirez was 48th at 1:15.92.

Melysia McCrory placed 35th in the 800-meter run at 2:54.91, with Anna Price 38th at 2:56.56.

Madison Burton placed 45th in the 1,600-meter run at 6:58.04, with Horton 48th at 7:15.21.

Burton placed 34th in the 3,200-meter run at 15:12.96.

Gissele Reyes-Luna finished 29th in the 300-meter hurdles at 56.58.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Maggie Pratt, Reyes-Luna, Carlee Cooper and Townsend placed 29th at 58.24.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Sosha Howard, Corina Holland, Pratt and Lacey Nix finished 20th at 2:00.35.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Reyes-Luna, Price, Leib and Nix finished 20th at 4:44.99.

Leib placed 21st in the high jump at 1.40 meters (4 feet, 7 inches).

Howard placed 13th in the long jump at 4.86 (15-11.25), while Abigail Pagel was 56h at 8.02 (11-8.25).

Howard was 16th in the triple jump at 9.54 (31-3.5), while Pagel was 40th at 8.02 (26-3.75).

Nix finished 19th in the pole vault at 2.13 (6-11.75), with Melanie Gillming 29th at 1.82 (5-11.75).

Peyton Cooper placed 34th in the discus at 23.72 (77-9.75), with Jasmine McDonald 49th at 19.45 (63-9.75).

Marina Salas finished eighth in the javelin at 31.69 (103-11.75), with Analisa Ramirez 46th at 20.19 (66-3).

Jada Alfaro had a throw of 8.79 (28-10) in the shot put and finished 30th, with Analisa Ramirez 51st at 7.50 (24-7.25).

The McDonald County boys' and girls' track teams are scheduled to compete Thursday, April 14, in the East Newton Invitational.