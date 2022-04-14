McDonald County Press Obituaries On April 14, 2022

Harold Duane Anders

March 5, 1939

April 10, 2022

Harold Duane Anders, 83, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his residence with his wife by his side.

He was born Sunday, March 5, 1939, in Pomona, Calif., to Melvin E. and Orpha (Spears) Anders. In 1957, he married Juanita Grizzle. He was employed by PG&E for many years working as a serviceman. In 1967 he married Patricia Ann Martin. After returning to the McDonald County area he served as the "Candy Man," providing supplies to local county grocery stores and service stations. He enjoyed carpentry projects, vegetable gardening, raising rabbits and chickens, and taking in stray dogs and cats. He was a member of the National Guard and the First Baptist Church in Pineville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, William Anders.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia of the home; sons, Kenneth Anders (Sonja), Christopher Anders (Nida), Russell Anders (Angela); and daughter, Catherine Anders; eight grandchildren; and two sisters, Alberta Anders, Barbara Williams

Alice Crowder

June 16, 1941

April 5, 2022

Alice Irene Crowder, 80, of Lanagan, Mo., died Monday, April 4, 2022, in Seneca, Mo.

She was born Monday, June 16, 1941, in Neosho, Mo., to James and Wylene (Sellers) Chaffin. She was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Anderson, Mo. She married Darrell Cook in 1959 and later married Lloyd Crowder in April of 1979. She was a life-long McDonald County resident. She worked for Talbot Wire for many years before retiring. She enjoyed nature and being outside.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd Crowder; four brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by one son, Darrel Cook Jr. (Donna); one daughter, Peggy Thompson (Terry); one stepdaughter, Rachel Kalista (Robert); and three grandchildren.

A private service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.

Gary Grant Fields

Dec. 26, 1937

April 4, 2022

Gary Grant Fields, 84, of Springfield, Mo., died Monday, April 4, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Dec. 26, 1937, in Dodge, Okla., to Charley and Louise (Garvin) Fields. He married Carolyn Kay Shaver on June 10, 1956, in Anderson, Mo. He worked at B.F. Goodrich in Miami, Okla., for 30 years. He enjoyed running his beagles and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and east Newton Patriots. He married Joanne Swango on Dec. 25, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Carolyn Kay Fields (Sept. 11, 2019); son, Kerry Brent Fields; sister, Charlotte Gould; brother-in-law, Ronnie Solow.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne Swango, of the home; son, Rod Fields (Brenda) of Tiff City, Mo.; stepchildren, Scott Swango (Margaret), Kara Kneib, all of Joplin; five grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and sisters, Maggie Fogle (Haskell) of Falls River, Kan., Barbara Solow of Smyrna, Carol Burrow (Don) of Tulsa, Tedra Gwartney (Mike) of Fort Smith, Ark.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Buffalo Creek Baptist Church in Tiff City, Mo., with Pastor Justin Steadman officiating. Burial followed in the New Bethel Cemetery in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.

Irene Hall

Nov. 24, 1925

Feb. 6, 2022

Irene Hall, 96, of Owasso, Okla., formerly of Noel, Mo., died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Owasso.

She was born Nov. 24, 1925, in McDonald County, Mo., to Benjamin Harrison and Laura (Thomas) Abercrombie. She married Estle Hall on Jan. 27, 1942, in Pineville, Mo. They owned and operated Hall's Auto Parts Store in Noel for 45 years. She enjoyed quilting, making rag rugs, gardening, cooking and baking.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Estle; children, Terry D. Hall, Ronnie Gene Hall, Helen Irene Sergeant; and all of her siblings.

Surviving are her children, Estle L. Hall Jr. of Ocoee, Tenn., Shirley Spencer of Lanagan, Mo., Cheryl Myers of Lawton, Okla., Barbara Darling of Owasso; and 22 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Mill Creek Baptist Church in Noel, Mo., with Pastor Mark Hall officiating. Burial followed in the Butler Creek Cemetery in Sulphur Springs, Ark.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.

Bonnie Pearl McCool

Sept. 22, 1928

April 9, 2022

Bonnie Pearl McCool, 93 of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her home.

She was born Sept. 22, 1928, in Bella Vista, Ark., to Elzie and Sarah Margaret (McCool) Waggoner. She grew up in Idaho before second grade. She married Elmer Eugene Attlesey on Oct. 20, 1945, and they had four children. In 1972, she married Denton McCool and became the stepmother of six more children. They spent 30 years together, mostly in Spokane, Wash. She worked as a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, gardening, going to church, canning, sewing and quilting.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Elmer Attlesey (Oct. 20, 2000), Denton McCool (July 29, 2002); six brothers; and five stepchildren.

Surviving are her four children, Carol Black of Pineville, Mo., David Attlesey (Patricia) of Anderson, Kathy Greenlaw (Don) of Belfair, Wash., Margaret Olson of Rupert, Idaho; a stepson, Steve McCool(Kim) of Seattle; 15 grandchildren; and two brothers, Carl Waggoner of Richland, Wash., Leslie Waggoner of Spokane.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, with Pastor Mark Sumler officiating. Burial will follow in the Tracy Cemetery east of Anderson. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday. A dinner for the family will be held after services at the Union Chapel Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.

Vera Elizabeth Rogers

Jan. 7, 1927

April 8, 2022

Vera Elizabeth Rogers, 95, of Anderson, Mo., died Friday, April 8, 2022, at McDonald County Living Center following a decline in health.

She was born Jan. 7, 1927, in Neosho, Mo., to George Edward and Anna Blanche (Crumbliss) Clark. She was raised in Anderson and was a 1944 graduate of Anderson High School. On June 3, 1945, at Banner Church, she married Jack William Rogers. She was a secretary throughout her life before retiring in 1998. She enjoyed fishing, working puzzles, playing Mexican Train Dominoes and was a St. Louis Cardinals fan. She was a member of Banner Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Jack Rogers (Nov. 12, 2006); and three siblings, Tommy, Lee, Nedra.

Survivors are her two sons, Ronnie Rogers (Connie) of Goodman, John Rogers of Neosho; three grandchildren; a sister, Edna Crosby of Goodman; a brother, George Clark of Mt. Vernon, Mo.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Banner Church of the Nazarene with Pastors Dennis Bergen and Ronnie Tosh officiating. Burial will follow at Banner Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.

Fields



Hall



McCool



Rogers

