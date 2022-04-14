Lady Mustangs Finish Off Busy Stretch

The McDonald County girls soccer team played four times this past week, including three games in the Willard Invitational on Friday and Saturday, before returning home Monday against Greenwood Laboratory.

Greenwood 7, McDonald County 0

The Lady Mustangs were defeated at home on Monday by Greenwood.

Greenwood led 3-0 at halftime before scoring four more goals in the second half.

Willard Invitational

The Lady Mustangs lost 8-0 to Bolivar on Friday before coming up on the short end of a pair of 2-1 losses to Springfield Hillcrest and Fair Grove on Saturday.

Anna Clarkson scored a goal in the Lady Mustangs' loss to Hillcrest.

Jazmine Belland scored McDonald County's goal in an overtime loss to Fair Grove.

Schedule changes

Head coach John Delatorre said the previously scheduled April 12 game at Aurora has been moved to May 12.

Also, the previously scheduled April 18 home game against Pittsburg (Kan.) will now be played May 10.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to host Monett on Thursday in Anderson.