Jane Celebrates With Easter Egg Hunt

Karen Morgan never expected to win the Easter bonnet contest on Sunday. It was the first time she has entered the contest, showing off her hat with all the other contestants in a parade.

Morgan was encouraged by organizer Gayla Baker to join in the competition this year.

"Gayla wanted me to participate," she said. "I didn't expect to win."

Her bright flowery hat, however, took the grand prize in the age 19 and older category at the third annual Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt in Jane.

She walked away with a basket full of goodies, including pickles, relish, salsa, chocolate and flower seeds.

Emma Sauerwein won the prize in the ages 18 and younger category.

Amid sunny skies and 35 mph wind gusts, friends and neighbors celebrated spring in a big way at the event on Sunday afternoon.

The event, hosted by the Jane Preservation Society, included the traditional Easter egg hunt for younger children, an Easter bonnet contest, a chance for older kids to fly a kite, and an old-fashioned egg boil.

Organizers also had planned on demonstrating old-time egg dying practices but some of the supplies were blown off the table by wind, Baker, a Jane Preservation Society board member, said.

This year, the village of Jane and the White Rock Fire Protection District also joined in the fun. White Rock firefighters had one of the fire trucks on hand for children to see. Several took advantage of the opportunity to sit up in the cab.

Despite a rainy and sometimes stormy spring so far, Baker said last week she was hoping and believing that the weather would be great for all the festivities.

She didn't plan for a rain date, because the weather would be perfect, she said, laughing.

And it was.

Some strong winds didn't deter little ones from seeking their treasures. The Easter Bunny made a quick delivery -- so quick that no one saw him -- and left behind a number of plastic eggs of all colors across the huge field. The festivities took place at the Old White Rock School property, West State Highway 90 and Rains Road.

Children scurried to find the eggs -- some of which had money -- as their parents encouraged them to put the treasures in their baskets.

Youth, ages 11-18, braved the strong winds to successfully launch and keep up their kites, a new event for this year.

Baker said the kite flying activity will include more ages next year to give adults -- particularly men -- something to do at the event.

Sally Carroll/Special to the McDonald County Press Raelyn Weller, 6, Braisten Weller, 7, right, and Christiona Weller, center, celebrate their collection of eggs at Sunday's festivities.



Sally Carroll/Special to the McDonald County Press Easter bonnet participants show off their lovely hats during the competition.



Sally Carroll/Special to the McDonald County Press Karen Morgan is named the winner of the 19 and older age category in the Easter bonnet contest on Sunday afternoon in Jane.



Sally Carroll/Special to the McDonald County Press Several youngsters attempted to fly kites at the Jane Easter Egg Hunt and festivities. Despite strong winds, several kites were successfully launched.



Sally Carroll/Special to the McDonald County Press Sterling Bowman, 13 months old, finds an Easter egg on Sunday afternoon during the 3rd Annual Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt in Jane.

