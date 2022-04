After a delayed start to the season because of weather, the McDonald County boys' golf team played its first match at the Cassville Wildcat Invitational on April 7 at Cassville Golf Club.

Jordan Saylor led the Mustangs with an 18-hole round of 122, while Hudson Porter shot 123, Eli Jordan 127, and Rhett Keaton 141.

The Mustangs finished with a team score of 513. Marshfield finished first with a team score of 348 to beat out Monett's 355.

The Mustangs are back in action at Neosho on Thursday.