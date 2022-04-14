Failed Traffic Stop Leads To Multiagency Pursuit

An attempted traffic stop escalated into a pursuit that involved four jurisdictions last week.

According to a news release from Goodman Police Chief Adam Miller, at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, an officer with the Anderson Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Highway 71. The motorcyclist failed to stop and a traffic pursuit was initiated.

Anderson Police Department pursued the motorcycle to the city limits, then discontinued the chase, according to the release.

Miller said that Goodman Police Department then intercepted the motorcycle on Highway 59 as it continued northbound and attempted another traffic stop. When the motorcycle failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated. The chase continued north along Highway 59, entering Newton County, where Newton County Deputies and the Neosho Police Department were on hand to assist.

The motorcycle then turned onto Highway 60 toward Granby. The Granby Police Department blocked the roadway for the safety of the public, causing the motorcyclist to circle back towards Neosho, according to the release. Once the pursuit reached the Neosho city limits, all pursuing law enforcement disengaged the pursuit for public safety reasons.

Miller estimates the chase lasted 24 minutes in total.

At approximately 2 a.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol notified McDonald County dispatch that the motorcyclist and the motorcycle from the pursuit had been located, stuck in a ditch on Highway 60, according to the release.

The motorcyclist, identified as 50-year-old Gary Danley of Exeter, was taken into custody by MSHP.

Captain Chris Sutherland of the Goodman Police Department met with the state trooper on the scene and took custody of Danley before transporting him to the McDonald County Jail, according to the release.

Danley is being charged in connection with driving while revoked or suspended, exceeding the posted speed limit, resisting arrest, eluding law enforcement, interfering with traffic, and failure to signal, according to Case.net, Missouri's court case website.