Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Kourtney Pankau vs. Robert J. Buske. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Maximiliano Pena. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Carson C. Gortney-Browning. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Virginia S. Scott. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Thomas R. Drake. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $400.

Dylan Ray Forichette. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Susan McKee. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. David N. Outt. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Kristy Gibson. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Delbert Taylor. Contract -- other.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Caprice Tacker. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Sarah R. Graham. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Justin D. Miranda. Domestic assault.

Joshua-Alen S. David. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Sarah E. Marts. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cheyenne Gudgell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

David W. Weiser. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Joshua-Alen S. David. DWI -- alcohol.

Eric V. Embrey. Burglary.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Nathan P. Cloe. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Kyaw M. Dog. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $205.50.

Michael S. Edmonds. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Onika S. Goodwin. Exceeded posted speed limit and failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Cheyenne Gudgell. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Sonya Natasha Harr. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Felonies:

Rebecca Donaldson. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.