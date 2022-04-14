Commission Minutes

March 2

• Bryan Johnson met with the Commission to discuss Old Plank Lane, northwest of Ginger Blue.

• Jason Rincker of Stronghold Data met with the Commission to discuss the transfer of services of Assessor and Collector's offices to Annex 2.

• Commissioners drove Deer Park Drive west of Anderson, as well as Skaggs Hollow and Hambrick Hollow, both east of Pineville.

March 9

• Michael Landis, field representative of Congressman Billy Long, met with Commissioners to visit about current events.

• The Commission opened bids for law enforcement tires, road and bridge tires, rock, asphalt and oil.

The Commission received a bid on law enforcement tires and road and bridge tires from Ozarko Tire Centers. Eastern Commissioner Jamey Cope motioned to accept full bids from Ozarko Tire Centers. Motion passed unanimously.

The Commission received bids on rock from Anchor Stone Company, Kemp Stone and Benton County Stone. Commissioner Cope motioned to accept partial bids from Benton County Stone and Anchor Stone Company. Motion passed unanimously.

The Commission received bids on asphalt from Hutchens Construction and Blevins Asphalt Construction Co., Inc. Western Commissioner Rick Lett motioned to accept partial bids from Hutchens Construction and Blevins Asphalt. Motioned passed unanimously.

The Commission received bids on culverts from Viebrock Sales & Services, LLC, and Wellborn Sales, Inc. Commissioner Cope motioned to accept the full bid from Viebrock Sales & Services. Motion passed unanimously.

The Commission received no oil bids.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $124,609.70.

March 14

• Commissioners conducted road inspections of the following McDonald County roads: Big Sugar Creek, Fletcher Ridge, White Oak, Mike's Creek, Songbird, Whistling Springs and Catalpa.

March 16

• Steven Lynn of Stribling Equipment met with Commissioners regarding road and bridge equipment.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $210,998.37.

March 21

• Casey Chastain of Connell Insurance met with Commissioners to discuss liability insurance on all county facilities.

• The Commission discussed the new Health Department building and the five-month delay in the erection of the facility. The county is still waiting for the building to be delivered by the manufacturer. The cost of materials has increased considerably in this time and there may be some variation to the original bid as a result. Commissioners spoke with the contractor and requested that the county be notified of any increases to the original bid contract due to inflation.

• County Collector Jennifer Weber gave the Commission copies of the County Collector Disposed Records, disposed of March 2, March 3 and March 4 of this year.

March 23

• The Commission opened bids for Corcoran Ball Park trail repair around the ball fields in Anderson.

The Commission received bids from Stewart's Asphalt Paving and Building and American Paving. Following a short discussion, Commissioner Cope motioned to accept the bid from Stewart's Asphalt Paving and Building and pay with ARPA funds. Motion passed unanimously.

• Commissioners reviewed the ARPA budget and discussed previous contractual obligations. Due to many unknowns with current events and the covid-19 threat at a minimum, Commissioner Lett motioned to discontinue providing Premium Pay to Health Department, Jail and Sheriff Department employees. Motion passed unanimously.

March 28

• Commissioner Cope motioned to issue a Court Order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller, to pay Maria C. Loyola Rodriguez the amount of $4,704.07 from the Overplus Tax Sale Certificate #21-639. Motion passed unanimously.

• Presiding Commissioner Bill Lant motioned to issue a Court Order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller, to pay Mark Minckler the amount of $10.33 from the Overplus Tax Sale Certificate #21-640. Motion passed unanimously.

• Commissioner Cope motioned to issue a Court Order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller, to pay Mark Minckler the amount of $10.33 from the Overplus Tax Sale Certificate #21-641. Motion passed unanimously.

• Commissioner Lett motioned to issue a Court Order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller, to pay Robert Simmons the amount of $3,412.99 from the Overplus Tax Sale Certificate #21-642. Motion passed unanimously.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $406,261.98.