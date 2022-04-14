Chili Cooks Ready For Competition

A dozen cooks will compete for a coveted title on Saturday when they bring their best chili recipe.

The Greene's Bar and Grill and McKeever Mountain Farms are hosting the first-ever chili cookoff, starting at noon on Saturday, April 16 at the restaurant.

The idea seemed like a good one to bring people to the restaurant, said Nikki Williams, The Greene's manager.

"We were chatting about how to bring more business," Williams said.

McKeever and her husband, Luap, jumped at the opportunity to partner with Williams for the chili cookoff. McKeever calls herself a "loyal customer" who is interested in helping Williams promote and grow the business because she loves the food and atmosphere.

"We don't have many restaurants in McDonald County and this one is special because it is inclusive to everyone," she said.

"Nikki Williams, the manager, is an incredibly smart businesswoman who brings a unique flair with her leadership, passion and drive to succeed. Her customer service skills are exceptional. She actively listens to customers and staff, identifies opportunities for improvement, then implements solutions right away," she said.

Those who visit the restaurant from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday will serve as judges and taste all the different chilies. Those who wish to vote can do so by submitting a ticket for the best chili.

First and second place winners will be named at 2 p.m. with gift certificates and placement on a plaque at the restaurant.

Those who purchase a meal from the restaurant will have their name placed into a drawing for a door prize.

Additionally, a 50/50 raffle will take place.

Several dedicated customers frequent the business, and traffic is increasing as the tourist season approaches, Williams said.

The karaoke night on Saturday night and the Texas Hold 'Em poker nights on Tuesday and Thursday draw people in.

Williams plans to have a live band play every two weeks on Friday nights.

McKeever said Williams is motivated to make the restaurant successful.

"She has built a strong team, her customers love her, she provides incredible food at a very reasonable price, and everyone is welcome."

Anyone who wishes to sign up for the chili cookoff can call Williams at the restaurant, at 417-226-0100. The restaurant is located at 48 Little Missouri Road, Pineville, two miles north of the Jane Walmart.