Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance Friday, April 15. The doors open at 6 p.m., with breakfast items on the menu. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with the Moccasin Bend Band playing. The cover charge is $5.

There will be another dance Monday, April 18, beginning with a dinner of spaghetti on the menu. Duane Bowman and the Prospector's Band will be playing. The cover charge is $5 and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

Banner Church Easter Breakfast

On Easter Sunday, April 17, Banner Church of the Nazarene will offer a free breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Worship service will follow at 10:30 a.m., and an Easter egg hunt for the children will follow at about 11:45. Everyone is welcome to all activities. Banner Church is located at 597 North Fork Road in Anderson. For more information, call 417-364-7461.

Noel All School Reunion

It's on! Approval was received to have the Noel All School Reunion. It was missed the last two years due to covid-19. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Noel School. Please pass this information on to friends and family and make plans to attend. For more information, contact Donna Carter at 918-791-4299 or Jody Lester at 417-389-6273.

McDonald County Senior Center

Monthly events and happenings at the senior center include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the North door) beginning Monday, March 21. CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director 479 876 7204, or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus (also known as the Bella Vista Women's Chorus) rehearses at the Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers, and is preparing for a late spring 2022 jazz concert. If you love to sing and are a woman from Benton, Washington or McDonald counties, please join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Rehearsals are Mondays from 12:45 to 3 p.m. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.