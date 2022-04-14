This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
March 27
Eric Vaughn Embrey, 50, Noel, burglary
Galen Kent McReynolds, 65, Anderson, failure to appear
Lisa Catalina Pacheco, no age given, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit
March 28
Aldein Dickropis, 41, Rogers, Ark., littering
Erica Faye Johnson-Tygart, 35, Anderson, passing bad check
Ashley Victoria Mace, 27, Neosho, forgery
Tyler James Perry, 29, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Jimmy Curtis White, 64, Goodman, failure to register as sex offender
Samantha Jo Youngblood, 37, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and gave false information to officer
March 29
John Lee Christian, 28, Noel, domestic assault
Isiaha Allen Comfort, 19, Garfield, Ark., tampering with motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Gerald Wayne Cooper, no age given, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Johnny Scott Rodgers, 40, Anderson, obstructing police and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
March 30
Amanda Fawn Carey, 42, El Dorado Springs, Mo., endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct
Shawn Lee Gaghins, 28, Monett, driving while revoked/suspended and out-of-state fugitive
March 31
Cheryl Bearpaw, 54, Jay, Okla., failed to obey traffic control device and passing bad check
Chad Earl Greenhaw, 33, Pineville, abuse or neglect of a child
Jerrod Tyler Stump, 23, Goodman, defective equipment
April 1
Nick Alan Hobbie, 20, Pineville, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting
Stephen Robert Irwin, 52, Anderson, excessive blood alcohol content
Mynor Ismael Matul Reyes, 31, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol
Derek Lynn Reeves, 41, Noel, receiving stolen property
April 2
Donald Barton Keel, 38, Wheaton, operated motor vehicle without a valid license