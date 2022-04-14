This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 27

Eric Vaughn Embrey, 50, Noel, burglary

Galen Kent McReynolds, 65, Anderson, failure to appear

Lisa Catalina Pacheco, no age given, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit

March 28

Aldein Dickropis, 41, Rogers, Ark., littering

Erica Faye Johnson-Tygart, 35, Anderson, passing bad check

Ashley Victoria Mace, 27, Neosho, forgery

Tyler James Perry, 29, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Jimmy Curtis White, 64, Goodman, failure to register as sex offender

Samantha Jo Youngblood, 37, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and gave false information to officer

March 29

John Lee Christian, 28, Noel, domestic assault

Isiaha Allen Comfort, 19, Garfield, Ark., tampering with motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Gerald Wayne Cooper, no age given, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Johnny Scott Rodgers, 40, Anderson, obstructing police and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

March 30

Amanda Fawn Carey, 42, El Dorado Springs, Mo., endangering the welfare of a child -- no sexual conduct

Shawn Lee Gaghins, 28, Monett, driving while revoked/suspended and out-of-state fugitive

March 31

Cheryl Bearpaw, 54, Jay, Okla., failed to obey traffic control device and passing bad check

Chad Earl Greenhaw, 33, Pineville, abuse or neglect of a child

Jerrod Tyler Stump, 23, Goodman, defective equipment

April 1

Nick Alan Hobbie, 20, Pineville, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting

Stephen Robert Irwin, 52, Anderson, excessive blood alcohol content

Mynor Ismael Matul Reyes, 31, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol

Derek Lynn Reeves, 41, Noel, receiving stolen property

April 2

Donald Barton Keel, 38, Wheaton, operated motor vehicle without a valid license