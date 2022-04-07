The McDonald County Press Obituaries For April 7, 2022

David A. Kreidler Sr.

Aug. 12, 1948

March 12, 2022

David (Dave) A. Kreidler, 73, previously of Noel, Mo., died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his home in Scottsdale, Ariz., with his family at his side.

He was born Aug. 12, 1948, to Raymond L. Kreidler Sr. and Josephine V Lattig (Kreidler). He served in the military (Navy Seabees) from 1971 to 1975. After the military, he continued his career in construction and remodeling as a skilled carpenter. He was an avid bicyclist and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

He was predeceased by his wife, Jean Kelso Kreidler, on April 7, 2008; and a brother, Thomas E. Kreidler Sr.

Survivors are his children, Rochelle Mentor of Easton, Penn., David (Sandra) Kreidler Jr.; brother, Raymond (Gloria) L. Kreidler Jr. of Wind Gap, Penn.; and sisters, Donna Kreidler of Scottsdale, Denise Kreidler of Ahwatukee, Ariz. He is also survived by two sons, Mark A. Trease Sr. and Jeff Trease, both of Missouri.

There will be a celebration of life at the home he shared with his sister on May 14, 2022.

Joel McDuffey

Jan. 3, 1985

March 29, 2022

Coach Joel McDuffey ended his life on March 29, 2022, at the age of 37.

Joel was born in Gravette, Arkansas, on January 3rd, 1985, and had resided in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, since 2019. He is survived by his father, Steve; mother, Sharon; and three sisters, Jackie, Julie, and Rachael; in addition to countless friends, colleagues, mentors, students, and athletes whom he considered an extended family.

Joel earned a Bachelors in K-12 Education at MSSU and a Masters of Athletics/Activities Administration at William Woods University. Joel, a mentor at his core, coached and taught at various Missouri schools and volunteered his time and skills for numerous sports programs throughout the years. Joel initially served as assistant coach for Poplar Bluff Senior High School varsity softball and baseball, varsity boys basketball, and taught health class. At Poplar Bluff Jr. High. Joel served as assistant boys basketball coach. In his second year at Poplar Bluff, as head softball coach, he led his athletes to win a district title; the fifth since 2005. In his first year as Sheldon High school head coach, Joel inspired another district title win for boys varsity basketball; the school's first ever. Joel also coached girls varsity basketball at McDonald County High School, his own alma mater; varsity boys and girls basketball at Northeast Vernon County, head varsity softball and assistant varsity baseball at NEVC, jr. high and senior high track, and taught K-12 physical education at NEVC.

Joel's aspirational vision was to coach at the college basketball level. His life's central focus was coaching and mentoring; not for the love of the sport alone, but for the cultivation of the character of young people towards their greater potential and the impact on the community as a whole. His vision was for improving players and people, building a culture of cohesion and harmony through sports, and instilling values and a legacy of integrity into the generations of our future society. He was a natural leader and coaching was his gift to the world.

An in-person Celebration of Life service will be held at a yet TBD date. Please sign-up with your contact information at the link below to be notified of future event details.

Celebration of Life event invitation page

In lieu of a traditional memorial visitation and service, there will be an online tribute page to honor Coach Joel's memory. Please join us there and add your pictures and messages to his tribute page.

Online Tribute and Memorial website

Ronald G. Price

Dec. 31, 1943

April 4, 2022

Ronald G. Price was born December 31, 1943, in the community of May, Missouri, one of four children to Hugh and Fannie (Lafon) Price. He entered into rest on April 4, 2022, in Neosho, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 78. Ron graduated from Goodman High School in 1961 and was a lifelong area resident.

He worked in management in the retail grocery business, working at Consumer's for many years, in addition to other retail stores. He loved spending time with his family at the Price family farm and attending and participating in car shows. He was a member of the Seneca Assembly of God Church and attended the Buffalo Creek Fellowship, serving as a missionary mentor. Ron and Carolyn May Bowyer were married on September 19, 1964, and she preceded him in death on March 26, 2008. On July 12, 2014, Ron, and Carolyn A. (Gibson) Daugherty were married at the May Community Chapel, and she survives. Additional survivors include two sons, Doug Price and wife, Melanie of Catoosa, Oklahoma, and Dereck Price and wife, Sara of Goodman; four step-children, Keith Daugherty of Goodman, Rena Williams and husband Archie of Shawnee, Kansas, Gail Lawson and husband Chuck of Pineville and Christy Lynn and husband Rick of Gentry, Arkansas. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Dallas Randen, Brett Price and wife Tori, Collen Price, Regan House and husband Zeb, Nevin Price, and Adrien Price; two great-grandchildren, Braelyn Price and one due to arrive in May, Monroe House; nine step-grandchildren, Amber Ngo and husband Toan, Cassandra Daugherty, Makenzie Wittmaier and husband Josh, Zachary Williams and wife Anne, Adam Williams, Amy Hullett and husband Bryce, Luke Williams, Charles Lawson and wife Lindsey and Christa Burgess and husband Warner; eight step-great-grandchildren, Elli, Walker, Noah, Carter, Sawyer, Addy, Jax, and Wesson, as well as numerous cousins and extended family. In addition to his wife, Carolyn Mae Price, he is preceded in death by a son, Darin Wayne Price, on July 28, 2001, his parents, an infant brother, Billy, brother, Harvey, and sister, Della Mae Stites.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Buffalo Creek Community Church, housed in the May Community Building. Interment will follow in the Price Cemetery. David Price, Nevin Price, Collen Price, Dallas Randen, Brett Price, and Mike Stites will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at a time of visitation Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Clark Funeral Home, Neosho. Contributions in memory of Ron may be made to the Price Cemetery, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, Missouri, 64850.

