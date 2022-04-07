Mustangs Compete At Carthage Invitational

The McDonald County girls track team finished ninth overall at the Carthage Invitational held on Thursday, March 31.

Nevada finished first overall with 111 points, followed by Joplin 99.5, Webb City 96, Carl Junction 80, Carthage 62, Neosho 54.5, Lamar 49, Grove (Okla.) 44, McDonald County 31, East Newton 28, Willard 27, Monett 24, Pittsburg (Kan.) and Seneca nine.

Mariana Salas placed second in the javelin at 33.60 meters, while Anissa Ramirez was 14th at 23.99 and Analisa Ramirez 15th at 23.80.

Sosha Howard placed third in the triple jump at 9.89.

Jada Alfaro took fifth place in the shot put at 8.93 while Roslynn Huston was 17th at 7.75 and Analisa Ramirez 22nd at 7.33.

Savannah Leib placed seventh in the high jump at 1.43.

Melanie Gillming took seventh place in the pole vault at 2.14, while Anna Price was tied for ninth at 1.83, Lacey Nix 13th at 1.68.

Peyton Cooper finished 11th in the discus with a throw of 23.07, while Huston finished 28th at 19.10, Jasmine McDonald 32nd at 17.86.

Price finished 11th in the 800-meter run at 2:50.92.

Gissele Reyes-Luna finished 12th in the 300-meter hurdles at 59.71.

Clara Horton finished 13th in the 400-meter dash at 1:14.12, while Leib was 15th at 1:15.38 and Madison Burton 16th at 1:15.53.

Burton placed 13th in the 3,200-meter run at 14:44.14.

Madison Brown was 24th in the 200-meter dash at 36.41.

Brown placed 29th in the long jump at 3.25, while Abigail Pagel was 30th at 2.78.

Katelynn Townsend finished 30th in the 100-meter dash at 14.96, while Brown was 33rd at 16.13 and Pagel 34th at 16.83.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Maggie Pratt, Reyes-Luna, Carlee Cooper and Katelynn Townsend finished sixth at 58.17.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Howard, Corina Holland, Pratt and Nix took seventh with a time of 2:01.84.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Holland, Price, Leib and Nix placed fifth at 4:49.01.

Boys

The McDonald County boys finished 10th overall at the Carthage Invitational.

Joplin won the boys meet with 110 points, followed by Willard 100, Webb City 91, Neosho 86, Carthage 69.5, Grove (Okla.), Lamar 54.50, East Newton 51, Nevada 37.5, McDonald County 27, Monett 25, Carl Junction 13.5, Pittsburgh (Kan.) nine and Seneca four.

Logan Harriman placed fourth in the discus at 40.89, while Junior Eliam was sixth at 40.25 and Toby Moore 19th at 30.07.

Andrew Watkins placed sixth in the pole vault at 3.20.

Andrew Mortiz finished seventh in the javelin at 39.72, while Ricardo Salas was 10th at 37.90 and Ivan Serna 28th at 26.85.

Joshua Pacheco took sixth in the triple jump at 11.61, while Jared Mora was 15th at 10.55.

Pacheco placed ninth in the long jump at 5.80, while Esteban Martinez-Olvera was 20th at 5.29 and Cesar Diaz-Pedraza 30th at 4.21.

Martinez-Olvera finished 10th in the 200-meter dash at 24.66 with Samuel Barton 18th at 25.86 and Yeison Lopez Duenas 25th at 27.25.

Garrett Gricks finished 12th in the shot put at 11.86, while Toby Moore was 15th at 11.71 and Morgan Grider 31st at 10.39.

Ricky Wright finished 13th in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.32.

Hunter Leach finished 13th in the 800-meter run at 2:18.77 with Bryan Montero-Gutierrez taking 24th at 2:27.74 and Corbin Holly 27th at 2:30.10.

Tyler Rothrock placed 15th in the 3,200-meter run at 11:55.32.

Pacheco finished 16th in the 100-meter dash at 12.25, while Aidrian Short was 30th at 13.25 and Diaz-Pedraza 31st at 13.28.

Dominic Cervantes finished 18th in the 400-meter dash at 59.18, while Francisco Blancas-Ayala was 23rd at 1:01.47 and Aidrian Short 26th at 1:03.06.

Leach finished 22nd in the 1,600-meter run at 5:27.90, while Corbin Holly placed 24th at 5:30.95 and Bryan Montero-Gutierrez was 25th at 5:32.52.

Wright finished 22nd in the 300-meter hurdles at 54.12, while John Clemons was 25th at 56.21.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Mora, Moore, Blancas-Ayala and Watkins finished fourth at 49.50.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Mora, Pacheco, Samuel Barton and Martinez-Olvera placed fourth at 1:39.27.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Barton, Short, Martinez-Olvera and Cervantes placed eighth at 3:54.95.