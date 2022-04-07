Municipal Election Results

A number of local municipal races came to their climactic conclusion on Tuesday with the publication of General Election results.

Races for Noel's West Ward Alderman position and Ginger Blue's Village Trustee position both resulted in a tie.

After two years on the ballot, Ginger Blue received voter support to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed is equal to the number of positions to be filled by election.

Of the 13,269 registered voters in McDonald County, 1,352 (10.19%) showed up at their polling location to cast their votes in the 2021 General Election on Tuesday. This number reflects a 2.92% increase in voter participation from the 2021 General Election as well as 376 more registered voters.

These results are unofficial until the official certification on Friday, April 8. If any changes in election results occur, they will be published in an upcoming issue.

*Notes winner if more than two candidates

McDonald County School Board

-- Vote for two

• Franklin Woods^598*

• Donald "Chad" Akins^216

• Dewey Allgood^419

• Steve Buckingham^295

• Robert "Bob" Campbell^604*

• Write-ins^7

Wheaton School Board

-- Vote for two

• Bobby Brooks^21*

• Patrick Wimsatt^18

• Carolyn Amber Paulsen^20*

Proposition K.I.D.S.

-- Shall the Board of Education of the McDonald County R-1 School District, Missouri, without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, borrow money in the amount of $21,500,000 for the purpose of providing funds for the site development, construction, equipping and furnishing of six storm shelters at the following locations with supplementary uses: 1) Anderson Elementary as a gymnasium with additional technology office spaces, 2) Anderson Middle School as a classroom and weight room, 3) Noel Elementary as a gymnasium, 4) Rocky Comfort Elementary as a health clinic/daycare, 5) White Rock Elementary as a gymnasium and additional classrooms and 6) Pineville Primary School as a multipurpose room with additional Special Services office space; to renovate the Pineville Elementary nurse's office and main office space, to complete classroom and restroom additions at Southwest City Elementary, to pave parking lots at the High School, Anderson Elementary, Pineville Elementary, Southwest City Elementary, White Rock Elementary and Mustang Academy; to the extent funds are available, complete other repairs and improvements to the existing facilities of the District; and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the School District is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.6700 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

• Yes^907*

• No^44

Proposition Phase II Renovations

-- Shall the Board of Education of the Southwest R-V School District, Missouri, without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, borrow money in the amount of $2,000,000 for the purpose of providing funds for the site development, construction, equipping and furnishing of a trap range, a baseball field, and a softball field to include a press box, restrooms, and a concession stand; to the extent funds are available, complete other repairs and improvements to the existing facilities of the District; and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the School District is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.8500 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

• Yes^25*

• No^9

- - -

Mayor for City of Anderson

• Rusty Wilson^123*

• Write-ins^6

East Ward Alderman for City of Anderson

• Richard Cable^86*

West Ward Alderman for City of Anderson

• David Roark^42*

Village Trustee for Village of Ginger Blue

• William Mosby^4

• Pamela Sky Vance^4

Question for the Village of Ginger Blue

• Shall the village of Ginger Blue, Missouri be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?

• Yes^4*

• No^0

North Ward Alderman for City of Goodman

• Nelson Watson^24

• John Bunch^31*

• Write-ins^1

South Ward Alderman for City of Goodman

• Clay Sexson^29*

• Beth Hallmark^22

Municipal Judge for City of Noel

• Robert A. Barth^49*

North Ward Alderman for City of Noel

•Feliberto E. Barrientos^11*

South Ward Alderman for City of Noel

• Write-in^9*

West Ward Alderman for City of Noel

• Faye Davis^10

• Reid Schmit^10

• Write-in^1

Mayor for City of Pineville

• Gregg Sweeten^91*

Tax Collector for City of Pineville

• Kathy Underwood^94*

North Ward Alderman for City of Pineville

• Scott Dennis^41*

South Ward Alderman for City of Pineville

• Connor Underwood^48*

East Ward Alderman for City of Southwest City

• Gloria Armstrong^10*

• Write-in^1

West Ward Alderman for City of Southwest City

• Write-in^9*

Board of Directors for Stella Rural Fire Protection District

• Rick Geller^67*

• Terry W. Stracener^57

• Stacey Harriman^112*

• Write-in^2