MODOT Officials Seek Input On Project

The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking input on a project that will stabilize the Elk River stream bank and improve sidewalks along Missouri Route 59 in Noel.

MODOT officials held a come-and-go-style meeting on March 29 for neighbors to gather information and give their input. Those who wish to still view the exhibits and obtain additional information can do so by visiting the online public meeting at www.modot.org/missouri-route-59-streambank-stabilization-sidewalk-improvements.

The two-week comment period concludes Monday, April 11. Comments can be made by accessing the comment form at the project webpage at the link above.

The project also involves adding sidewalks and improving pedestrian areas along the same stretch of Route 59. The $2.1 million project is scheduled to begin in 2023 and conclude in winter 2023/2024.

Officials are considering schedule adjustments to avoid work and highway closures between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Several traffic control alternatives are being considered, including:

• Complete 24/7 road closure with detour;

• One lane open 24/7;

• Complete closure with detour at night, and one lane open during day;

• Complete closure Monday-Thursday, with one lane open Friday-Sunday.

MODOT officials say approximately 4,500 vehicles travel this stretch of Route 59 each day, with the traffic consisting of poultry trucks, tourism, local traffic and significant pedestrian traffic.

For information, visit www.modot.org/southwest.