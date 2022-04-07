Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Local Easter Egg Hunts Planned

by Megan Davis | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Mark your calendar for the upcoming Easter Egg Hunt in your community.

Anderson --

11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the Golden Living Center. There will be three age groups -- 0 to 2 years, 3 to 5 years and 6 to 10 years.

The Easter Bunny will be available for visits and photos from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m.

A golden egg with a grand prize will be up for grabs.

Goodman --

11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Goodman Community Building. All youth, up to 18 years of age, can participate and games will be available for the teens who may not want to hunt eggs. Free family photos and visits with the Easter Bunny will be provided.

Noel --

From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the Elk River Country Club. There will be three age groups -- 0 to 3 years, 4 to 6 years and 7 to 10 years.

Pineville --

10 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, on the Pineville Square. There will be four age groups -- 0 to 2 years, 3 to 5 years, 6 to 8 years and 9 to 10 years.

Eggs will be hidden around the Historical Square and Courthouse Museum for hunting.

Southwest City --

10 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, in Blankenship Park. There will be five age groups -- walking to 2 years, 3 to 4 years, 5 to 6 years, 7 to 9 years and 10 to 12 years.

Print Headline: Local Easter Egg Hunts Planned

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arkansas' Vanover enters transfer portal
by Bob Holt
Arkansas, Florida set to meet in SEC series
by Bob Holt
Locked in: MLB set for delayed openers after a long winter
by Jake Seiner
El Dorado tops Lake Hamilton for 11th straight win
by Jason Avery
Smackover man arrested on child sex assault charges days after son taken in on child porn charges
by Tia Lyons
ADVERTISEMENT