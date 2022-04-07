Local Easter Egg Hunts Planned

Mark your calendar for the upcoming Easter Egg Hunt in your community.

Anderson --

11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the Golden Living Center. There will be three age groups -- 0 to 2 years, 3 to 5 years and 6 to 10 years.

The Easter Bunny will be available for visits and photos from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m.

A golden egg with a grand prize will be up for grabs.

Goodman --

11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Goodman Community Building. All youth, up to 18 years of age, can participate and games will be available for the teens who may not want to hunt eggs. Free family photos and visits with the Easter Bunny will be provided.

Noel --

From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the Elk River Country Club. There will be three age groups -- 0 to 3 years, 4 to 6 years and 7 to 10 years.

Pineville --

10 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, on the Pineville Square. There will be four age groups -- 0 to 2 years, 3 to 5 years, 6 to 8 years and 9 to 10 years.

Eggs will be hidden around the Historical Square and Courthouse Museum for hunting.

Southwest City --

10 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, in Blankenship Park. There will be five age groups -- walking to 2 years, 3 to 4 years, 5 to 6 years, 7 to 9 years and 10 to 12 years.