Lady Mustangs Lose In Double OT

ANDERSON -- A golden goal by Neosho's Erika Ornelas in the second overtime period propelled the Lady Cats to a 4-3 victory over the McDonald County Lady Mustangs Tuesday night.

Neosho improves to 3-0 on the year with the win while McDonald County slips to 1-7.

Ornelas' rebound goal came just 2:40 into the second extra period. The two teams battled through a scoreless first overtime in which McDonald County notched a goalie save and misfired on a penalty kick. The Lady Mustangs had one other attempt miss wide, while Neosho missed four shots on goal.

After the Lady Cats scored the first goal of the game, McDonald County came fighting back with a goal at the 22:55 mark by sophomore Anna Clarkson that knotted the match at 1-1.

Neosho reclaimed the lead at 32:39 of the second half, only to see Clarkson tie it back at 30:34.

Six minutes later, Clarkson misfired over the goal on a penalty kick after a handball call in the box. Neosho then answered with a breakaway goal by sophomore Ivie Brisco for a 3-2 advantage.

The Lady Mustangs rallied once again, battling back to forge a 3-3 tie on a goal by Keisha Roponei with 11:33 to play in regulation.

Neosho appeared to score a late go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining, but a handball call negated the score, setting the stage for the bonus time.

McDonald County coach John Delatorre said he was proud of the way his players battled during the match, fighting back each time the Lady Cats scored a goal.

"They pushed real hard," he said. "Last year was a rough year for them and this year they've really matured and stepped it up. They want to fight and they want to get better. Most of the motivation they have is for themselves. I know they want to get better."

Goalkeeper Samara Smith had 13 saves in goal.

Carthage 9, McDonald County 1

Anna Clarkson scored the Lady Mustangs' lone goal in the loss to Carthage on Monday in Anderson. The Lady Mustangs trailed 7-1 at halftime.

Samara Smith had 19 saves in goal.

Carl Junction 6, McDonald County 0

The Lady Mustangs dropped a 6-0 loss to Carl Junction on Fridaym, April 1, in Anderson. McDonald County trailed 3-0 at halftime.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs' match at Willard on March 31 was postponed and moved to Friday. The Lady Mustangs are going to be participating in the Willard Invitational Tournament, and the match against Willard will be a separate event as part of the weekend, Delatorre said.