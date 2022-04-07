Jane Easter Egg Hunt This Sunday

Youth, ages 11-18, can join in the fun this year and fly kites at the third annual Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt in Jane.

The event, hosted by the Jane Preservation Society, will include the traditional Easter egg hunt for younger children, an Easter bonnet contest and a demonstration of old-time egg dying practices.

There's even an old-fashioned egg boil, said Gayla Baker, Jane Preservation Society board member.

The event will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 10, at the Old White Rock School property, West State Highway 90 and Rains Road.

Nearly 100 people gathered last year to celebrate spring and bring a sense of normalcy to the community.

This year, organizers are again hoping for sunny skies and pleasant weather for the spring event.

Many participated last year, but organizers noticed that youth over age 10 didn't have much to do. So this year, they decided that age category could have a kite-flying contest. Prizes will be awarded for the highest flyer and best design, Baker said.

This year, the Village of Jane and the White Rock Fire Protection District are joining in the fun. Together, all three entities will host fun for all ages.

Children, ages 10 and younger, can participate in the Easter Egg Hunt. Plastic eggs with candy will be scattered all across the field. Some eggs will have money. Twenty-five one-dollar bills will be scattered throughout the eggs, Baker said.

Those who wish to show off their Easter bonnet will have the opportunity to do so in an Easter bonnet parade. The contest will have two categories, consisting of ages 18 and under and 19 and older.

Demonstrators will be on hand to show how to color eggs the old-fashioned way. And those who wish to eat a good, hard-boiled egg can either color it first or just eat it, Baker said. In the old days, people used to fire up a large iron kettle and roast the eggs for an egg feast. They can't have an open flame, so Baker is bringing 15 dozen boiled eggs to color and eat.

The event is free and open to the public. Baker said she believes the annual event is great for neighbors.

"We aren't charging anything. It's something fun so that people can get together." For information, call Baker at 417-592-7918.