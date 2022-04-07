Holz Only Missouri Teacher Chosen For Training

McDonald County High School history teacher Jonathan Holz recently became the only teacher in the state to receive training from National History Day's Historical Argumentation Webinar Series.

According to a news release, during the professional development course, 120 teachers from across the nation learned to use Library of Congress resources to map out a historical argument.

Holz said during the webinar series he learned to use Library of Congress primary resources, such as letters and newspapers, to support a main argument and sub-arguments as if writing a paper on a topic in history. His topic was on the repealing of the Chinese Exclusion Act during World War II, he said.

"The Chinese Exclusion Act happened in the 1880s and was repealed in World War II and is even connected to the Civil Rights Movement, so it shows how one event has a ripple effect and so many events in history are connected to it that you don't even realize," he said.

Holz said he looks forward to applying what he learned to his class for his students.

"I hope that this will help each student who walks through my door to experience history. History is not something that is not taught but experienced," Holz said in the news release. "By being able to use these primary resources, students will get more of an impact of what life was like at that time. Though they will probably never get to actually go back in time, through the use of these materials they did get a better vision of the past. To a certain extent, it is like they do get to go back in time. But this will not only have an impact on my classes or their involvement in history, students will learn how to make an argument that is based on historical fact using sources from the era. This is a skill that will translate to many subjects. Other subjects have an advantage to a certain degree because students can experience them. This will help make it to where students can help experience history."

Holz is in his fifth year teaching at MCHS.

"I've been proud to be a teacher at McDonald County High School and look forward to finishing up my career here in the distant future."

He added, "I love making those connections or having (students) make them themselves where, yes this event happened a long time ago, but we still feel the repercussions of it today. History is kind of an overlooked subject and people don't think it's necessary, but if you look at history, you see a lot of answers to what's going on in the world."