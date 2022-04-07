Goodman Council Sets Dates For Spring Cleanup, Citywide Garage Sale

Goodman's board of aldermen held a short and sweet regular meeting on Tuesday evening. The impending spring cleanup and citywide garage sale were the main topics of discussion.

Alderman Clay Sexson suggested holding the cleanup in late May, allowing for the dates to be distributed on the next water bill.

The council agreed to hold the spring cleanup on May 21 and May 22. Waste receptacles will be available at the city hall for items such as appliances, tires and furniture.

Following a brief discussion, the council also agreed to host the citywide garage sale on Sept. 10.

Mayor J.R. Fisher notified the council that a resident has inquired about erecting a kennel in the neighborhood south of City Hall. Fisher said that, to his knowledge, there was no ordinance prohibiting such.

Alderman Paula Brodie answered that there is an ordinance requiring that a kennel license be secured and outlining the required setback from said kennel to any adjoining properties.

Mayor Fisher said he would conduct additional research.