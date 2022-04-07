Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Jamey Jones vs. Najeana Jones. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Erin Michelle Watkins. Failed to properly affix/display tab on motor vehicle license plate.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Clifton L. Barker. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $156.

Krista Dawn Bogle. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Chandi P. Bommineni. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Zachary Scheffler. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Pamela S. Ritchie. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Michael James Eggert. Failed to register as a sex offender.

Frank Deleon Gutierrez. Statutory sodomy.

Ashley Victoria Mace. Forgery.

Kenneth J. Matters. Unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.

Eddie Wayne Gravette. Receiving stolen property.

The following cases were heard:

Anglin Family Investments vs. Sean A. Slinkard et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Patricia Anderson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Amanda M. Adams. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Elaine R. Aiken. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Ni Hlar Aung. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $255.50.

Blakeley J. Bagley. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Cameron L. Bittner. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Travis R. Brock. Misusing 911. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Risa Nicole Buckner. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250. Two years unsupervised probation.

Lalonna Dawn Burns. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Theresa Ann Chadwell. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Felonies:

None.