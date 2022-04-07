Courthouse News

Division I
The following cases were filed:
Jamey Jones vs. Najeana Jones. Dissolution.
State of Missouri:
Erin Michelle Watkins. Failed to properly affix/display tab on motor vehicle license plate.
The following cases were heard:
None.
State of Missouri:
Clifton L. Barker. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $156.
Krista Dawn Bogle. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.
Chandi P. Bommineni. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.
Division II
The following cases were filed:
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Zachary Scheffler. Suit on account.
State of Missouri:
Pamela S. Ritchie. Exceeded posted speed limit.
Felonies:
Michael James Eggert. Failed to register as a sex offender.
Frank Deleon Gutierrez. Statutory sodomy.
Ashley Victoria Mace. Forgery.
Kenneth J. Matters. Unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.
Eddie Wayne Gravette. Receiving stolen property.
The following cases were heard:
Anglin Family Investments vs. Sean A. Slinkard et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Patricia Anderson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.
State of Missouri:
Amanda M. Adams. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.
Elaine R. Aiken. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.
Ni Hlar Aung. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $255.50.
Blakeley J. Bagley. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.
Cameron L. Bittner. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.
Travis R. Brock. Misusing 911. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.
Risa Nicole Buckner. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250. Two years unsupervised probation.
Lalonna Dawn Burns. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.
Theresa Ann Chadwell. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.
Felonies:
None.