Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a Dinner and Dance Friday, April 8. The doors open at 6 p.m., with soup and salad on the menu. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with the Timberland Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. No alcohol. Always family-friendly. Please call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

Spring Fling Craft Show

The Spring Fling Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Pineville Community Center in Pineville. More than 55 craft vendors and several food trucks will offer a variety of items. Craft makers from Kansas City, Springfield and Arkansas will showcase their handcrafted wares. Breakfast and lunch will be offered, with several other food vendors offering funnel cakes, fried Oreos, kettle corn, pork rinds and Dole pineapple whip. There will be a silent auction, as well as a raffle for two Easter baskets, with all proceeds going to the Pineville Fire Department. Admission and parking for the craft show are free. The event will be held rain or shine. Anyone desiring more information may contact Webb at 417-346-5729 or 417-223-5400.

Pea Ridge NMP Astronomy Event

Pea Ridge National Military Park will host the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society for a solar program at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, and a star party from 8:15-11 p.m. Sugar Creek Astronomical Society members will discuss the closest star, the Sun, a mere 93 million miles away, at 1 p.m., and present a star party from 8:15-11 p.m. to guide visitors in an exploration of the night sky. Don't have a telescope to view the night sky? No worries, SCAS members will have telescopes set up that night. If you want to bring your own telescope, come join the party. Participants are encouraged to bring drinking water, insect repellent and chairs. Admission is free. The program will take place behind the park visitor center. For more information, please call 479-451-8122 x 1227.

McDonald County Senior Center

Monthly events and happenings at the senior center include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista, Ark., (enter at the North door) beginning Monday, March 21. CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director 479 876 7204, or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus (also known as the Bella Vista Women's Chorus) rehearses at the Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, Ark., with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers, and is preparing for a late spring 2022 jazz concert. If you love to sing and are a woman from Benton, Washington or McDonald counties, please join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Rehearsals are Mondays from 12:45 to 3 p.m. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.