This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
March 17
Chatwin Tell Earnest, 42, Bentonville, Ark., receiving stolen property
March 18
David L. Lewis, 60, Pine Bluff, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
March 19
Jessica Jo Walrath, 26, Pineville, passing bad check
Sharnan Anna Zimmerman, 51, Anderson, assault
March 20
Enoch R. Farlow, 25, Noel, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI-- alcohol and operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility
Leon Suggs, 31, Bentonville, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit
March 21
Brandon Wayne Ives, 29, Goodman, DWI -- alcohol
Jonathan Lee Golden, 48, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult
March 22
Joseph Flavin, 34, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
Levi Hunter Watkins, 20, Wyandotte, Okla., murder and armed criminal action
March 24
Leah Jo Martin, 27, Lanagan, contempt of court
Robert Ray Matthews, 40, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine
Mike Anthoni Mendez, 19, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Jorge Luis Perez Ordonez, 25, no address given, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit
Michelle L. Templeton, 49, Lanagan, animal at-large
March 25
Wayne A. Bailey, 50, Diamond, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Theresa Ann Chadwell, 61, Goodman, failure to appear and theft/stealing
Carol P. Gillet, 52, Anderson, harassment
Jeffery Alan Howard, 39, no address given, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, theft/stealing, driving while revoked/suspended, defective equipment and possession of drug paraphernalia
Ellen Louise Lombardo, 44, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
March 26
Frety Alfred, 39, no address given, assault
Andrew James Baldwin, 38, Bella Vista, Ark., failure to appear
Nathan Raymond Bullard, 41, no address given, failure to appear
Shawn Ray Bungard, 52, Anderson, assault
Dregon Wayne Charlton, 20, Goodman, operate motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner
John W. Mitchell, 47, Vinita, Okla., out-of-state fugitive
Jeff Sowar, 24, Noel, assault and endangering the welfare of a child