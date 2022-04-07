This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 17

Chatwin Tell Earnest, 42, Bentonville, Ark., receiving stolen property

March 18

David L. Lewis, 60, Pine Bluff, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

March 19

Jessica Jo Walrath, 26, Pineville, passing bad check

Sharnan Anna Zimmerman, 51, Anderson, assault

March 20

Enoch R. Farlow, 25, Noel, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI-- alcohol and operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility

Leon Suggs, 31, Bentonville, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit

March 21

Brandon Wayne Ives, 29, Goodman, DWI -- alcohol

Jonathan Lee Golden, 48, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult

March 22

Joseph Flavin, 34, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

Levi Hunter Watkins, 20, Wyandotte, Okla., murder and armed criminal action

March 24

Leah Jo Martin, 27, Lanagan, contempt of court

Robert Ray Matthews, 40, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine

Mike Anthoni Mendez, 19, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Jorge Luis Perez Ordonez, 25, no address given, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit

Michelle L. Templeton, 49, Lanagan, animal at-large

March 25

Wayne A. Bailey, 50, Diamond, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Theresa Ann Chadwell, 61, Goodman, failure to appear and theft/stealing

Carol P. Gillet, 52, Anderson, harassment

Jeffery Alan Howard, 39, no address given, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, theft/stealing, driving while revoked/suspended, defective equipment and possession of drug paraphernalia

Ellen Louise Lombardo, 44, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

March 26

Frety Alfred, 39, no address given, assault

Andrew James Baldwin, 38, Bella Vista, Ark., failure to appear

Nathan Raymond Bullard, 41, no address given, failure to appear

Shawn Ray Bungard, 52, Anderson, assault

Dregon Wayne Charlton, 20, Goodman, operate motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner

John W. Mitchell, 47, Vinita, Okla., out-of-state fugitive

Jeff Sowar, 24, Noel, assault and endangering the welfare of a child