With Ace McCall Out, Lady Mustangs Top Glendale

With injured ace Madeline McCall watching from the dugout, McDonald County scored five runs in the first inning and posted a 6-1 victory over Glendale on Monday at Lady Mustang Softball Field.

McCall, an All-State performer and Pittsburg State commitment, hurt her knee during the UCM Tournament over the weekend. McDonald County turned to sophomore Nevaeh Dodson and finished second in the event.

Dodson got the start again Monday, striking out 11 in seven innings to earn the win. Glendale managed a run in the third but nothing more. Dodson limited the Lady Falcons to two hits and walked two. She threw 63 of 95 pitches for strikes.

"She stepped in Saturday as well and threw really well," McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh said. "We've known she's a great option for us moving forward."

The Lady Mustangs, ranked fourth in the state in Class 4, improved to 15-3.

Alumbaugh said McCall's injury isn't "something that's season-ending" but didn't have a timetable for her return. McCall (12-2) had a wrap on her right knee as she showed support for her teammates against Glendale. The Lady Mustangs gave her plenty of reason to cheer during an eventful bottom of the first.

After Dodson led off with a walk, Carlee Cooper bunted. An errant throw by the catcher allowed Cooper to reach safely. Dodson came all the way around to score from first base. Reagan Myrick walked, putting runners at first and second for Jacie Frencken. Frencken singled up the middle on a two-strike pitch. Another throwing error let a sliding Cooper score on the play, making it 2-0. With Myrick at third and Frencken standing on second, Adasyn Leach singled to right, bringing them both home for a 4-0 edge. Leach later scored the fifth run of the frame when Zoe Parish's dribbler to third resulted in an off-target toss to first.

Alumbaugh was happy that his team was "very aggressive at the plate, especially early."

McDonald County added a run in the third as Myrick scored on Frencken's sacrifice fly, making the final 6-1.

With McCall sidelined, Alumbaugh noted the importance of the Lady Mustangs' next-player-up mentality.

"We haven't said a whole lot [about how to respond to McCall's injury]," Alumbaugh said. "They haven't missed a beat."

Some players are moving to different positions and making adjustments as needed.

"It's something that we preach to them, that we want to build depth throughout our program," Alumbaugh said.

Dodson, Cooper, Myrick (two runs) and Frencken sparked the offense with two hits each as McDonald County had a total of 10. Leach (two RBI) went 1-for-2, and Katelynn Townsend was 1-for-3.