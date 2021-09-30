Veterans Offered Free Admission to McDonald County Sporting Events

PINEVILLE -- Veterans and current military service members can now obtain a free veteran pass that covers the cost of admission for any McDonald County home sporting event for the year.

Bo Bergen, McDonald County R-1 School District athletic director, said the passes will be a way for the district to thank veterans and active service members for their sacrifice.

"We thought it would be a great way for the school district to say 'thank you' to our local veterans and military members for what they have done and continue to do for our country," Bergen said.

Bergen said veteran passes can be brought to games and shown to gate workers to be used.

Veteran passes are currently available in the front office at McDonald County High School and at the McDonald County School District central office. Proof of military service and identification is required to obtain a veteran pass. Veteran passes must be renewed each year, with 2021-2022 passes currently available.