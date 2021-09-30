SWC Council Hears Concerns Over Water Billing, Shutoff Schedule

SOUTHWEST CITY -- City Clerk Krystal Austen reflected on the recent utility billing cadence change and the current utility billing deposit during Southwest City's regular council meeting on Tuesday.

She said that, since the change, more accounts have acquired late fees, required 24-hour notices or been eligible for shutoff.

"By the time they come in and we've shut off their water, they have two full months of bills," Austen said.

Currently, for example, when water meters were read at the end of August, accounts were billed on Aug. 30 and payment was due on Sept. 20. Late fees were applied on Sept. 23 and those that fail to pay will be shut off on Oct. 15.

Austen also noted that 80% of these accounts are renters outside of a housing authority division that average a water bill higher than the $75 utility deposit. She said, compounded with the billing cadence of two full months before disconnection, the city would be at a loss if the renters relocate before paying off bad debt.

Clerk Austen recommended that the meter reading and billing cycle remain the same and the shutoff date be adjusted to 10 days after the due date, on the 30th of each month. She also suggested that water deposits be adjusted to $100 for renters outside of a housing authority.

No action was taken at this time.

The council instated a new internal office controls policy. The updated policy requires council review of all reconciled bank statements, prohibits the use of signature stamps or DocuSign on checks or official city documents.

Council members went on to hear from Clerk Austen regarding the workload of Assistant City Clerk Jeni Anderson. Austen explained that approximately 60% of her time is spent functioning as a utility clerk and 40% of her time is spent on general office work. Austen recommended budgeting her pay from the General Fund, Water Fund and Sewer Fund to reflect this. The council voted to budget as such, moving forward with the 2022 fiscal year budget.

Departmental Reports

Clerk Austen reported on behalf of Fire Chief Shane Clark that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to two motor vehicle accidents and five medical calls, cleared one road obstruction and provided aid to neighboring agencies twice.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued 21 tickets, assisted with two lockouts and provided aid to neighboring agencies three times.

Clerk Austen reported on behalf of Public Works Director Shane Clark that the street department has been trimming limbs throughout town to create clearance for school buses, and the water department has completed repairs at the north tower.

In other business, the council:

• Opened two sealed bids for the lot at 210 S. Main St. and accepted a bid from Holly Farms in the amount of $12,500;

• Discussed the need for a planning and zoning committee;

• Approved a fundraiser yard sale in Blankenship Park on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 to benefit the ball program;

• Voted to use the existing easement from 2006 for Blk. 2 of Southwest City to allow Anderson Engineering to proceed with water project process;

• Agreed to publish that the city is accepting bids for insurance;

• Spoke about remodeling the police department and the source for funds;

• Scheduled Trunk or Treat for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, in Blankenship Park;

• Paid bills in the amount of $6,070.71.