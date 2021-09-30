Sensory Hallway Place To Learn

ANDERSON -- When students step into Anderson Elementary School each morning, one of the first things many of them do is interact with the sensory hallway located at the front of the building. The hallway, which was installed this year, was created to meet student developmental and physical needs.

Shelly Paul, a first-grade teacher at Anderson Elementary School, said she was a part of the team that worked to create and install the sensory hallway. Paul was a part of various committees that worked on plans for the hall in addition to drawing the floor plan for the hallway.

Paul said the sensory hallway is a trend in education that she was excited to help implement in Anderson Elementary.

"There's a current trend in educational facilities for children to use images on walls and floors to create a physical sensory experience," Paul said. "But we took ours a step further and added all of the academic skills as well."

Paul said one of the goals for the sensory hallway was for students in each grade to be able to use the hallway to learn and grow.

"We wanted it to be useful for everybody," Paul said. "Because we wanted it to be diverse, we had representatives from each one of the grade levels and from each one of the special needs classes so that we could try to meet everybody's needs or at least some of their needs or interests."

Paul said students can grow with the hallway based upon what they're learning in their grade level. Paul added, in addition to the hallway's intention of being stimulating for sensory development, the hallway also meets many physical development needs.

"It was a lot of work," Paul said, laughing. "But it was well worth it. We spent a lot of time, a lot of effort."

Paulette Pattengill, assistant principal at Anderson Elementary, said she created a sensory hallway when she worked at Pineville Primary School and wanted to add a hallway to Anderson Elementary as well. Pattengill said she was intrigued by the different goals sensory hallways could work toward.

"I did some research into what the sensory hallways did for children and I was instantly intrigued by it," Pattengill said. "So, we just decided to implement one with the idea and all the research that goes into it."

Pattengill said some of the benefits of the sensory hallway for students include a learning tool for students to regulate their bodies according to the environment around them, academic skills, motor skills, and increased movement.

"It's an engaging way to get students to practice their gross motor skills, to practice their academics, and they think they're just having fun," Pattengill said. "So, it's very engaging and fun for the students."

Pattengill said one of the priorities while designing the hallway was to include the school's occupational therapist to develop a well-rounded course for students.

Pattengill noted that students look forward to getting to interact with the hallway, with many of them running to the sensory hall as soon as they arrive in the morning.

"A lot of our kids will specifically go down that hallway even though it wouldn't be the quickest, most efficient, way to get to class," Pattengill said, laughing. "They'll still choose to go down the sensory hallway, absolutely."

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Photo of student Miles Florey using the sensory hall. Florey said his favorite parts of the hall are the bear walk or the crab walk.