RELIGION: Take time to hear God speak

We wished Don Chaney a happy birthday as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted the congregation as several names were added to our prayer list for God's healing -- special prayers of comfort for the Houseman family and the Hank Gorman family. Praise to God for the rain last week. The business meeting will be held at 7 p.m.

Terry Lett taught children's Sunday School, and the adult lesson was "Joy in Knowing Jesus," a study of Philippians 3:8-21. The lesson reminded us that "believers gain joy through knowing Jesus and living in obedience to Him and we must remain faithful in our commitment to Christ."

Linda Abercrombie shared a borrowed devotional, "Broken Glass," and read John 9:5 where Jesus tells us, "As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world." Shattered glass can be like a broken life, broken hopes and dreams when our life may be in pieces. But God's light comes through the shattered glass in different angles and produces something beautiful.

Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregational hymns of praise with special praise music from Jerry and Linda, who sang "Love Lifted Me," and Karen who sang "Fill My Cup, Lord." Tyrel Lett and Rick Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory.

Our Pastor, Mark Hall, began the second sermon series on prayer with Sunday's message, "Our Problem With Prayer," with Scripture reference from Romans 11:33-36. Brother Mark told us that there is one problem with prayer. "If you are coming to God with problems and worries, give Him your problems and worries. Exchange them for comfort and peace. If you don't leave them with God, are you just griping? Exchange those problems and worries for comfort and peace. In order to leave it there, we must trust God to have them. Sometimes it is a hard thing to give it and leave it with Him because we may not trust Him. He might not take care of it the way we want it done." Psalm 46:10 says, "Be still and know that I am God."

Romans 11:36 says, "For of Him and through Him and to Him are all things, to whom be glory forever, Amen."

Brother Mark told us that "Everything we enjoy is 'of Him, through Him and back to Him.' Sometimes we don't hear Him because we aren't close enough to hear or we are too busy talking to hear Him. Take time to hear God speak and wait on Him to speak. Sometimes that is hard because we are impatient. Be still and take time to hear Him. We take time for other things we value. Why don't we take time and make the effort to hear God? Anything we value, we take the time. We find the time."

As Brother Mark referred to Romans 11:36, he told us there are three things about prayer in the verse. "First, we find the origin of prayer -- from God. Second, we find the operation of prayer -- through Him. And third, we find the objective of prayer -- to Him for his glory. The roots of prayer are in the purpose of God. Prayers that get answered are in the purpose of God. The prayer that gets to heaven starts in heaven. Prayer is God's way of getting heaven's will done on earth, not to get man's will done in heaven. God's will is always perfect. That's why heaven is perfect. His will is always done in heaven. That is why it is a perfect place. Earth is not perfect because fewer people pray. Spend time in prayer, not just talking about it. If it weren't for hard times, some people would never pray."

Brother Mark told us, "To go the altar to pray to God, you must humble yourself and submit to God. God is waiting on us at the altar. The devil doesn't want us there. Prayer starts with God, but we must submit to Him first, and humble ourselves. God is jealous for our time and wants our attention." Brother Mark referred to James 4:5-7, "Or do you think that the scripture says in vain, 'The Spirit who dwells in us yearns jealously?' But He gives more grace. Therefore He says: 'God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble.' Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you." Brother Mark told us that humbling yourself and meeting God at the altar is how you get lifted up.

In closing, Brother Mark told us, "Anything you have that you would give to God is something He has already given to you" and referred back to Romans 11:35-36: "Or who has first given to Him and it shall be repaid to Him? For of Him and through Him and to Him are all things, to whom be glory forever." Brother Mark said, "The closest you will get to heaven on earth is when His will is done in your life. Earth is a fallen world and not His will." He then recited part of the Lord's Prayer, "Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name, thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is heaven."

Our closing hymn was "Just As I Am," and Rick Lett gave the benediction. We invite you to worship with us next Sunday morning at 11 a.m. as Brother Mark will talk about "How God speaks to us and how to listen to Him." Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and everyone is welcome. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

