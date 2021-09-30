Rapid Response

It was third-and-6 at the McDonald County 39-yard line when an errant shotgun snap flew past Cole Martin.

He ran back, plucking the pigskin off the turf at the 25. Martin quickly looked downfield and focused on a welcome sight: Colton Ruddick, all alone behind the entire defense. Martin hit Ruddick at the Seneca 45, and the speedy receiver raced untouched down the left sideline and into the end zone to complete the 61-yard play.

After Jared Mora's PAT, the Mustangs led 14-7 with 6:49 left in the third quarter. Plenty of time remained. But the Martin-to-Ruddick connection opened the floodgates and sent McDonald County sailing to a 35-7 victory Friday night at Tom Hodge Field in Seneca.

"Most of that comes from Cole being pretty calm and understanding the situation in the game," Mustangs coach Kellen Hoover said.

The senior quarterback had help, too.

"Destyn Dowd had such a big block that let Cole have the time to pick it up," Hoover said. "That was a really big part of that play."

McDonald County, 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big 8 West, solidified its status as a contender eyeing the playoffs.

Martin enhanced his reputation as one of the league's best players. He rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and was 7-of-13 passing for 148 yards and two more scores.

Cross Dowd caught three passes for 46 yards, including a 12-yard TD. Ruddick had three receptions for 69 yards, highlighted by the scoring strike.

The passing attack received a boost as Levi Malone returned from a hamstring injury. The senior had one catch, and it went for 33 yards and set up a touchdown.

"Levi broke a tackle and carried it on down the sideline," Hoover said.

Jakob Montes added punch to the Mustangs' ground game, carrying seven times for 56 yards and a score.

The defense saw its three-quarter shutout streak end but otherwise put the clamps on Seneca (3-2, 1-1). McDonald County allowed a total of 8 yards passing. The Indians ran for 140 yards, 76 on two carries by Jackson Marrs. Marrs (10 rushes for 96 yards) scored from 36 yards out in the second quarter and added a 40-yard scamper. Aside from those two plays, Seneca's offense sputtered.

The Mustangs' rotations on the defensive front paid dividends. Junior Eliam, Garrett Gricks, Sam Murphy and Jayce Hitt were among those controlling the action and wearing down opponents in the trenches. Murphy and Hitt are sophomores.

"That's a luxury we haven't always had," Hoover said of the line depth. "They're really accepting their roles and doing a great job with it."

McDonald County took the opening kickoff and overcame three penalties during a 73-yard scoring drive. Along the way, Martin ran for 36 yards on a third-and-10 and hit Cross Dowd for 30 yards on third-and-19. Dowd's 12-yard TD catch capped the march. Mora's kick made it 7-0.

Seneca evened the score on Marrs' touchdown just before halftime. But the Indians' momentum was short-lived.

Ruddick's touchdown broke the tie. Martin provided breathing room with a 25-yard TD run, and McDonald County led 21-7 after three quarters.

In the fourth, Martin scored on a beautiful 55-yard keeper. Montes later added a 12-yard touchdown.

McDonald County plays host to East Newton on Friday.