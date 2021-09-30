Noel To Host Fall Festival, Poker Run

NOEL -- Noel's Fall Festival on Saturday will give fellow neighbors a chance to visit and share different cultures.

Set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., organizers hope the forum will entice neighbors to usher in fall, have some fun and become better acquainted.

"One of the reasons we wanted to have the festival is to bring all cultures together and for people to feel comfortable and welcome," said Noel mayor Terry Lance. Sharing cultures and working together "is the way back to healthy tourism."

The event coincides with a popular annual truck show, Sparks in the Ozarks, in the hopes of generating more interest from locals and tourists.

Vendor booths will be set up in the grassy area on Main Street, next to the former Arvest Bank. Vendors who sell crafts of all kinds and baked goods are welcome. The city is not charging any booth fees.

For more information, or to sign up, visit the Noel Fall Festival Facebook page or call city hall at 479-475-3696.

A poker run on the following Saturday, Oct. 9, also will bring the Noel community together for a good cause. Organizer Rosetta Hartley's mission is to raise money for the Noel Marshal's Office and the Fire Department.

The event will begin with a pancake breakfast at Shadow Lake at 8 a.m. The ride out begins at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $10 per poker hand.

The event will feature three stops, with participants receiving a card at each stop, Hartley said. The person with the best poker hand at the end wins a prize, she said.

The poker run will conclude with live music, a silent auction and a barbecue dinner for purchase.

All the profits will benefit the marshal's office and the fire department, she said. Other vehicles are welcome.

Along with some fun, the poker run will include chances for a once-in-a-lifetime hunting trip in South Africa.

The trip to Wild Wildebeest Lodge, South Africa, will include five days of hunting for six hunters; lodging, meals and beverages; field preparation of trophies; $1,000 toward trophy fees and more. The hunt may be taken from January through December 2021, 2022 or 2023. The five-day trip is valued at $15,000.

Airfare, day of arrival and day of departure, conservation fees and other charges are not covered in the trip. Chances for the raffle are $5 for one ticket, or $10 for three tickets.

Tickets are available at 19th Hole, Charlie's RedBarn, Sosa's Hair Salon, Noel City Hall, Landon's Feed Store and the Noel Housing Authority Office.

For information or to purchase tickets, call Hartley at 918-384-9711.

The winner will be announced on Oct. 9 at the end of the poker run.