Noel Officials Considering Building Renovation

NOEL -- City officials are assessing the damage and condition of three recently acquired buildings before moving ahead with renovation plans that could potentially help boost tourism for the town.

The three buildings on Main Street, previously owned by Ann Harmon, were built in 1899. A fire on Dec. 28 destroyed part of the first building which had housed the African Grocery Store. Now, a structural engineer is studying the buildings' integrity so officials can plan how -- and if -- they can be used in the future.

Noel Mayor Terry Lance said the asbestos found may be contained only to floor tiles, not the ceiling as originally anticipated.

If that's the case, the asbestos will be easier to contain, according to health code restrictions, he said.

Should the structural engineer find the buildings structurally sound, officials will begin taking bids for possible design scenarios.

Officials are seeking grants to finance the project.

Lance said the newly acquired buildings have enough space to house four businesses, which could substantially help Noel build commerce and tourism.

Knowing the buildings' status is critical to future plans, Lance said.

The official fire report conducted by the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office determined the cause of the late December fire as unknown.

"Due to the amount of damage, no point of origin or cause could be determined," investigator John Matney wrote in the report. "Therefore, this fire is listed as undetermined."

At the time of the fire, Ann A. Harmon was listed as the owner of three of the four buildings affected by the fire, including 300, 302 and 304 Main Street. Her family built the structures in 1899. Harmon said she rented the corner building, 300 Main Street, to Muhammad Abdi and his wife Lull Ahmed, according to the report.

Additionally, Harmon said she rented 302 Main Street as a Muslim mosque. She told investigators that she did not have insurance on the structure because she could not find a company to insure such old buildings, the report stated.