Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

MCHS Drama To Present 'Pygmalion'

September 30, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
COURTESTY PHOTO Rylee Patterson plays Eliza Doolittle in the McDonald County High School presentation of Pygmalion.

McDonald County High School drama will present its fall play, George Bernard Shaw's 'Pygmalion,' along with the 'New Faces Showcase,' on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the McDonald County Performing Arts Center, 100 Mustang Drive, Anderson. Tickets are available at the high school office and are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

The production features Rylee Patterson as Eliza Doolittle, Jacob Winkler as Henry Higgins, Aidan Austin as Colonel Pickering and Logan Lant as Alfred Doolittle. Mrs. Higgens is played by Avoleen Joseph, Mrs. Pierce by Shenyka Alanzo, Huxley Wardlaw as Freddy Eyensford Hill, Natlie Gardner as Mrs. Eynsford Hill, and Sara Newhard as Clara Eynsford Hill.

The ensemble also includes Triston Burton, Hunter Cheek, Jayden Cheek, Makenzie Haneline, Lupita Hernandez, Dannie Hoy, Matthew Hudson, Savannah Leib, Samantha Lynch, Skyla Martin, Isabel Monsalvo, Trinity On-The-Hill Fernando Ordonez, Hailey Owens, Ricky Wright.

The play is directed by Wyatt Hester; the technical director is Graham Bunting; tickets, Tyler Davis and Holly Hamblin; and house/stage manager is James Jackson.

Print Headline: MCHS Drama To Present 'Pygmalion'

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT