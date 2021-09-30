MCHS Drama To Present 'Pygmalion'

McDonald County High School drama will present its fall play, George Bernard Shaw's 'Pygmalion,' along with the 'New Faces Showcase,' on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the McDonald County Performing Arts Center, 100 Mustang Drive, Anderson. Tickets are available at the high school office and are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

The production features Rylee Patterson as Eliza Doolittle, Jacob Winkler as Henry Higgins, Aidan Austin as Colonel Pickering and Logan Lant as Alfred Doolittle. Mrs. Higgens is played by Avoleen Joseph, Mrs. Pierce by Shenyka Alanzo, Huxley Wardlaw as Freddy Eyensford Hill, Natlie Gardner as Mrs. Eynsford Hill, and Sara Newhard as Clara Eynsford Hill.

The ensemble also includes Triston Burton, Hunter Cheek, Jayden Cheek, Makenzie Haneline, Lupita Hernandez, Dannie Hoy, Matthew Hudson, Savannah Leib, Samantha Lynch, Skyla Martin, Isabel Monsalvo, Trinity On-The-Hill Fernando Ordonez, Hailey Owens, Ricky Wright.

The play is directed by Wyatt Hester; the technical director is Graham Bunting; tickets, Tyler Davis and Holly Hamblin; and house/stage manager is James Jackson.