McDonald County School District Chicken Patty Wednesday Tradition

PINEVILLE -- "Chicken Patty Wednesday" has become a staple in the McDonald County R-1 School District, dating back to "before anyone can remember" and becoming a weekly student favorite.

The meal, which is composed of a chicken patty, a homemade roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, and a fruit or vegetable is a favorite in schools across the county, with 1,885 chicken patty meals served to students last week alone.

Janie Daugherty, director of nutrition services for the school district, said Chicken Patty Wednesday began over 20 years ago and remains one of the highest-rated meals served in the district.

"I know that kids love chicken, it's the one thing on our menu, consistently, that the children pick," Daugherty said.

Daugherty said Chicken Patty Wednesdays began in McDonald County before Opaa! became the school district's food provider, and the tradition has remained for years.

Daugherty said that the love for the mid-week meal is one that has gone on for years, with Daugherty remembering a song about the well-loved meal that was sent to her by students at Rocky Comfort Elementary School five years ago.

"This goes all the way up through high school," Daugherty said. Chicken Patty Day at McDonald County High School, and all high schools, is definitely where more kids eat than any other day, so it's not just the little kids."

Misty Haynes, kitchen manager at Anderson Elementary School, said Chicken Patty Wednesday shows the highest number of students eating meals on a weekday. Haynes said she generally serves about 330 chicken patty meals each week, with the runner-up being pizza on Friday at only 260 meals.

Haynes said the students and staff at Anderson Elementary School love Chicken Patty Wednesdays so much that the kitchen staff always wears their "Chicken Patty Wednesday" tee-shirts.

"We have chicken patty shirts we wear on Wednesdays," Haynes said. "It's just always been very popular and I think some of it might be a tradition. Everybody's parents seem to have eaten chicken patties at the school. It's a very anticipated meal every week."

Haynes said the meal has become a tradition for students, staff, and many parents in the county.

"You ask any kid in the county, and they're going to tell you about Chicken Patty Wednesday," Haynes said, laughing.