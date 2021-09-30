McDonald County R-1 School District Faces Substitute Teacher Shortage

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County schools have faced a drop-off in the pool of substitute teachers available in the district. For a district that typically employs over 60 substitutes, there are currently less than 30 active, and available, substitute teachers this year.

Ken Schutten, McDonald County R-1 School District communications and media specialist, said the lack of substitute teachers in the county creates hardship for other teachers and staff members.

"Not having a substitute teacher creates a hardship for the other teachers and staff who have to cover the classroom of the absent teacher while still attending to the learning needs of the students in their classrooms," Schutten said.

Schutten added that teachers are now less likely to participate in professional development and training sessions due to the lack of classroom coverage.

"Last year most professional development was put on hold due to the pandemic, so our teachers have gone a year with very minimal opportunities to participate in those important training events that help teachers hone their skills," Schutten said. "This year, the training's and in-services are available, but we are still struggling to cover the classroom so teachers can attend."

Joy Hardridge, assistant superintendent of the McDonald County R-1 School District, said there are multiple reasons less substitute teachers are available this year.

Hardridge said substitute teachers over the age of 65 are generally more weary about increased contact during covid-19, leaving them unable to sub. Hardridge also said many new teachers were pulled from the group of substitute teachers, leaving fewer available substitutes.

"We had a smaller number of people, applicants, who had asked to be reemployed for the next year," Hardridge said. "And of those, those that were able to come in at the beginning of the year to train and say, 'we're ready to get started' it was the smallest group we've seen since I've been involved in this."

Kern Sorrell, principal at Rocky Comfort Elementary School, has had to cover multiple classes this year due to a lack of substitute teachers. Sorrell said just since August he's had to cover six full days in the classroom.

Sorrell said he has not seen a need this great in the 27 years he's worked in education. Sorrell added that the lack of coverage started last year and has only gotten worse this year.

"It just means that you're just going to have to juggle," Sorrell said. "You're going to have to come in earlier, you're going to have to stay later."

Sorrell said substitute teachers are a vital part of the school system, and their absence is far from unnoticed.

"It takes a community to raise a child," Sorrell said. "If you have a passion for kids, you have a passion for supporting the school and you have that skill set, I'd encourage anybody – plus the more community members that you have see the great things we do in school, that's just a win-win for everybody."

Hardridge said in an effort to encourage individuals to become a substitute teacher payment has been raised from $90 a day to $100. The qualifications for being a substitute teacher are at least 60 college hours and a passed background check. Hardridge said individuals can apply on the school website and can apply for a substitute certificate on the Department of Education website.

Hardridge said some benefits of being a substitute teacher include making your own schedule and filling a vital role in the community. Hardridge added that substitute teachers can work as many days a week as they'd prefer at this time.

"You're filling such a vital role, we need good quality people in the classroom with our kids at all times," Hardridge said.