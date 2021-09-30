McDonald County Press Obituaries for Sept. 30, 2021

John C. Bone

Nov. 24, 1949

Sept. 23, 2021

John C. Bone, 71 of Joplin, Mo., died Sept. 23, 2021, at his home after an illness.

He was born Nov. 24, 1949, in French Morocco. He grew up in the Pineville, Mo., area and attended school there. He later joined the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He worked as a photographer for most of his life and in his free time enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, listening to music and playing Yahtzee with his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Naomi Bone; and a brother, Charles Nance.

He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Bone of St. Louis; two grandchildren; three brothers, Roger Bone of Joplin, Jack Bone of Webb City, Calvin Joe Nance of Joplin; and two sisters, Christine Edgerton of Norfolk, Va., Beth Milar of Joplin.

Graveside funeral services, will full military honors, were held Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Pineville Cemetery in Pineville, Mo., with Pastor Leo Lenz officiating.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Albert "Tud" William Chenoweth

1936 - 2021

Born in Wink, Texas to parents Charles Curtice Chenoweth and Frances Carlton, Tud was a lifelong Washingtonian and lover of the Pacific Northwest outdoors. A long-time resident of Lake Stevens, Tud enjoyed boating and water skiing with family and friends in the summer and snow skiing in the Cascades. Tud was a driven and successful business owner, building a highly regarded Land Surveying and Civil Engineering business, retiring in the early 1990s. He was an enthusiastic world traveler, car and aviation buff, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends in his later years.

He was the proud father of three and is survived by: daughter, Kimberly Ann and husband Melvin Reitz of Arlington, Wash., grandson, Jeffrey Reitz and wife Shelli, and great-grandchildren, Mylee and Jace, of Lakeside, Mont.; daughter, Cynthia Lee and husband Joseph Wheeler, grandson, Jaycob Wheeler and wife Jennifer, and great-grandson, Weston of Marysville, Wash., and granddaughter, Jessie Marie and husband Jordan Clark and soon to arrive great-granddaughter of Huntington Beach, Calif.; son, Bradley William Chenoweth of Everett, Wash.; and brother, Curtice Chenoweth and wife Marlene Nelson of Bellevue and their family.

Funeral arrangements by Beck's Tribute Center, Edmonds, Wash.

PAID OBITUARY

Gerald Eugene "Gene" Lett

Dec. 18, 1937

Sept. 15, 2021

Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Goodman, Missouri, Gerald Eugene "Gene" Lett went home to be with Jesus at the age of 83. Gerald was born December 18, 1937, to Chalmer and Maxine (Harbeston) Lett. He married his childhood sweetheart, Shirley Stucke in 1956, and t0 this union three children were born: Michael Lett and wife, Vicki, Diane Campbell and husband, Larry and Carol Ann Thompson; and eight grandchildren, Beau Campbell and wife, Amber, Katie Howell and husband, Shawn, Joseph Campbell, Jessica Hughes and husband, Eric, Kendal Coffey, Michah Lett, Joshua Thompson and wife, Karina, and Sara Ring and husband, Travis, who all survive. Following the death of Shirley, he married Cuma Daniels and after thirty-four years of marriage, she preceded him in death. Two years following, he married a childhood classmate, Darlene (Pogue) Ellis, who survives.

In addition, he is survived by four stepchildren, Alicia Ellis Wassanaar and husband, Bob, Terry Ellis Cargile and husband, Bob, Clifford Ellis, Jr. and wife, Janice and Wesley Ellis and life partner John Brier; ten step-grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and numerous other family members and friends.

As a young man, Gene had a farm on Buffalo Creek near the community of May, west of Goodman, Missouri. He was a graduate of Goodman High School and during his lifetime, he worked at Rocketdyne, North American Rockwell, American Airlines, and later owned and operated L and L Machine and Rocky Branch Marina on Beaver Lake. He retired from Borg-Warner after twenty years as engineering manager. He was a long-time member of the Neosho Shrine Club and Abou Ben Adhem Masonic Lodge. In his youth, Gene was saved and baptized into the Goodman Baptist Church and at his death he was an active member of Splitlog Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Splitlog Baptist Church with visitation following at the church. A private family interment will be held at Price Cemetery later that day. Memorial donations in memory of Gerald may be made to Price Cemetery c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66, Neosho, MO 64850.

PAID OBITUARY

Linda Chere Miller

March 30, 1947

Sept. 25, 2021

Linda Chere Miller, 74, of Noel, Mo., died Saturday, Sept 25, 2021, in the comfort of her home.

She was born March 30, 1947, in Kansas City, Mo., to James Claude and Carmen Joyce (Roberts) Miller. She was raised in Kansas City and Shreveport, La. She has resided in Noel since 1972. As a homemaker, she also worked for a time at Shiloh Bakery in Sulphur Springs, Ark. She enjoyed horseback riding, working in her yard, and going on road trips,

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Zeke Warkentien on Nov. 27, 2006; and a grandson, Dustin LeRoy.

Survivors are her two daughters, Tonya LeRoy (Lonnie) of Colcord, Okla., Misty Brouke (David) of Benton, Ark.; and three grandchildren.

Graveside services are at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Noel Cemetery in Noel, Mo., with Rod Garman officiating.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Richard Leo Zahm, Sr.

Sept. 8, 1942

Sept. 25, 2021

Richard (Dick) Leo Zahm Sr., 79, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sept. 25, 2021.

He was born in Omaha, Neb., on Sept. 8, 1942. He was a son, marine, husband, father, and friend.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara; son Dick Jr.; and daughters, Michele and Marcy.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local library or the Nature Conservancy.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.funeralmation.com.

Linda Miller