McDonald County Library News

The McDonald County Library has a lot planned for the month of October.

Library Pumpkin Decorating Contest

It is time for another great library contest! To participate, stop by any branch of the McDonald County Library to pick up a pumpkin. (One pumpkin per family, please, because this is a family affair.) Decorate your pumpkin like your favorite children's book character.

Paint it, dress it, or accessorize it ... but NO CARVING. Then, return a picture of your decorated book character pumpkin to the library for judging.

The contest starts Oct. 1 through 16.

Voting will be from Oct. 18 through 22. The two pumpkins with the most votes will receive four donated tickets to the Bluff Dwellers Cave in Noel.

Monday Meet-up for Home Schoolers

Home school families meet every Monday at the Pineville library at 2 p.m.

A special time for homeschooling families to make library connections, meet fellow homeschool families and discover new library resources.

Dress to get messy and discover your inner scientist as we explore, build and create with science, technology, engineering, art and math.

An October Special

The Pineville Fire Department will teach homeschool families about fire safety for Fire Prevention Week on Oct. 4 at the Pineville location, starting at 2 p.m.

Haunted History of the Four States

Are you interested in haunted history of the four-states? David Glidden of Haunted History will have a presentation on hauntings in the four-state area. Please join us at the Pineville Library for spooky tales of the Ozarks on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m.

All programs at the McDonald County Library are free to attend.

Books and More Available at Library Book Sale

The McDonald County Library Fall Book Sale will be the week of Oct. 11, in the reading room of the main library, located in Pineville at 808 Bailey Road.

The sale will be Monday, Oct. 11, through Saturday, Oct. 16. Hours for the sale will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon. Starting Thursday, select items will be half-price, Friday, and Saturday will allow customers to fill an entire bag for only a dollar.

Bargains abound at this sale with:

Hardcover books $­­­­­2 -- Children's hardcover books $.50

Softcover books $.50 -- Mass-market paperbacks for children or adults $.25

DVDs $2 to $3 * CDs $2

Audiobooks on CD $2 -- Coffee table and specialty books priced as marked.

All of the money raised will support the library for the upcoming 2021 community Christmas event. The library book sale is a community event and library staff and volunteers work hard to sort, organize and promote the sale. The staff works extra hard to make the sale a success.

Donations of gently used books are now being accepted. Please drop off donations at the main library located at 808 Bailey Road, Pineville.

For more information about library events or the book sale, contact Hazel Sheets at 417-223-4489.