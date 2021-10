Land Transfers

Frank Woods and Karen Woods to City of Southwest City, Missouri. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Kyle White and Kelsey White to Levi Mahurin, Kenneth Mahurin and Charlotte Mahurin. Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Evan Campbell and Kasey Campbell to Jason Divine. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Original Town of Pineville. Blk. 66, Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Kevin Reardon and Susan Reardon to Billy D. Hughes and Stacey A. Hughes. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 129 and Lot 130. McDonald County, Mo.

John Farmer, Misty Farmer, Duane Myers and Karla Myers to Ma Nay Soe and Moe Moe Aye. Pogue's Addition. Blk. 2, Lot 18 through Lot 22. McDonald County, Mo.

David Drago and Patricia C. Vance to Harvey Clayton Keene and Lori E. Keene. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Tom R. Quinn to Warren R. Quinn and Mary K. Quinn. Deer Park Addition. Lot 3 and Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Jerry D. Harnar to Claire W. Cheshire and Pamela K. Cheshire. Sec. 1, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Hardenbergh Properties, LLC to James Dunivant and Rhonda Dunivant. Sec. 20, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Debra Ann Sikes to Eduardo Nunez Ochoa, Maryli Gallardo Gamino, Rosa Ochoa Arambula and Lorenzo Nunez Hernandez. Sec. 25, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Carol Sampson to the Carol Sampson Revocable Trust. Indian River Estates. Lot 53. McDonald County, Mo.

Estate of John McGarrity Garvin to Ryan Booth. Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Daniel Heins to Greg Myers. Sec. 32, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

J&C Hendricks Property Management, LLC to Steven C. Englert and Michelle Englert. Sec. 7, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Kenneth A. Kobylinski and Rhonda S. Kobylinski to Clinton G. Renner and Holly M. Renner. Kistler & Davis Addition to Noel. Blk. 4, Lot 5 through Lot 7. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert Gray and Mary Gray to Ned Huston. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Harold Joe Hanke and Patricia Hanke to A-Town Apartments, LLC. Meador's Addition. Blk. 4, Lot 14. McDonald County, Mo.

Patrick Wade Shepherd and Debbie Diane Shepherd to Weijiano He and Dennis Linn. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 18, Lot 23, Lot 24 and Lot 25. McDonald County, Mo.

Sunder Properties, LLC to Forest Hills, LLC. Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

McDonald County Properties, LLC to Danita Keaton. Sec. 1, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.