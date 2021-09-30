Hoover's Herd Can Add Chapter To Turnaround

It isn't only the record that counts.

Coach Kellen Hoover pointed that out when discussing his approach to building the program at McDonald County. Hoover took the Mustangs' reins in 2017, inheriting a team that went 2-28 in the three previous seasons. He wanted -- heck, needed -- to win games and show change for the better had arrived in Anderson.

But numbers on a scoreboard are just one measure of winning. Hoover said he and his staff wanted to help develop "great young people," successful in life and on the field. Only time will tell about life. But no crystal ball is needed when it comes to the field because football fortunes continue to rise.

The Mustangs stand at 4-1 for the second consecutive year. In covid-marred 2020, McDonald County finished 5-5 and won the first playoff game in school history. This herd has an opportunity to accomplish more, take another step forward in the turnaround.

Hoover referred to a quote from legendary NFL coach Bill Walsh about champions acting like champions before becoming champions. Hoover made that idea a cornerstone in his early days at McDonald County and incorporated it into his plan. Despite the Mustangs' history, he didn't shy away from the challenge, in part because of what friends from college told him.

"They had nothing but really good things to say about the district and the kids," Hoover recalled. "I was excited."

Last year sparked an outpouring of optimism. The good feelings keep growing this season, with fans flocking to Mustang Stadium for the first two home dates. Their hunger for victory even spilled over to the concession stand, which sold out of everything during the opener.

"We're very lucky that our community is always so supportive, even during the hard times," Hoover said. "It can't be done without the support of a community. We're just happy that we can give them something to cheer about."

If opponents once viewed the Mustangs as pushovers, they don't now.

"I love the fact that we've been able to at least change the way that we're perceived," Hoover said. "It's been good to see some of the perceptions about the players change. We're known as somebody you have to be prepared for in a physical way."

In the final analysis, it always comes back to the players. If they're not in, the coach is on the way out, whether it's 2017 or 2021.

"They want to change things," Hoover said. "That's something they've kind of taken on. I'm proud of our guys for buying into that. Every single player that's gone through our program has a part in how it is now."

There's a long way to go for McDonald County to achieve its goals. Much hard work awaits. But it's OK to appreciate the transformation.

It isn't only the record that counts. True, especially in high school, when lessons extend beyond the gridiron.

But it's a lot more fun to look at the record when you're 4-1 -- and thinking the best might be yet to come.

-- Al Gaspeny started as a sports correspondent for the Arkansas Gazette in 1987. He's worked for newspapers, including The (Springdale, Ark.) Morning News and the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, as a writer, page designer, editor or supervisor for more than 30 years. Gaspeny graduated from the University of Arkansas with a journalism degree. The opinions expressed are those of the author.