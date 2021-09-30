Craig-O-Lea Campground Hosts 19th Annual Trails for Kids Fundraiser

PINEVILLE -- Craig-O-Lea Campground hosted the 19th annual Trails for Kids Fundraiser Sept. 23 through 26. Trails for Kids, a horse trail ride that benefits children with various disabilities, focuses on aiding children in the four-state area.

Harriett Miller, ride manager and event coordinator, said she and her late husband, Chuck Miller, have been involved in the ride since it began. Miller said the event was hosted this year in memory of her husband, with tee shirts and hoodies themed in his remembrance.

Miller said this year proceeds from the fundraiser will go to children impacted by cerebral palsy, Christmas for Kids, and additional organizations through the McDonald County R-1 School District that work with students who have various disabilities and handicaps.

"We're just looking for organizations, anybody, that needs help," Miller said.

At the three-day fundraiser, funds were raised through two different auctions, the trail ride, a duck race in the creek, a gun raffle, split-the-pot, and tee-shirt and hoodies sales. Miller noted that she sold almost 300 tee-shirts, more than she's sold for the fundraiser in years past. Miller said the baked goods auction raised $3,370 and the general auction raised $13,152.00. Donations were made by businesses and community members for both auctions.

Miller said one individual purchased a Doug Hall print during the general auction just to re-donate it to be auctioned off again.

"This year, the gentleman that bought it the first time for $1,600 donated it back and a local couple purchased it again in the second time for $1,100," Miller said, happily.

Miller said the event saw between 250 and 300 attendees and a total of $34,056 was raised. Miller said, although she loves assisting with the fundraiser, it was difficult to do without her husband. "I didn't want to do it because I knew it was going to be hard," Miller said, with her voice cracking. "Since we started this and we've been involved in it all these years, his daughter said, 'Harriet, you know we owe this to Dad to do this for him,' and I said, 'I know. Okay, let's get it done.'"

Miller said the fundraiser would not have been successful without the help of volunteers, sponsors, and donors who took part in reaching the goal to aid children in the area.

"I'd like to thank everybody that helped, donated, in any way, fashion, whatever," Miller said. "You know, people are just great, they've just been so generous."