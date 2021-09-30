Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Laci Holman vs. Charles Holman. Dissolution.

Sherri Farlow vs. Patrick Farlow. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Christopher W. Kohler. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Shelton G. Smith. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle on highway without properly mounted required equilateral triangular emblem.

Stephanie J. Powell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Wesley O. Bethel. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Jimmy Dale Cooper. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Jeremy Wade Bryant. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Margarita Gonzalez Vidales. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Bryan Lee Hall. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

David Jalenster. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Victoria I. Lavite. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

William Dennis. Lincoln. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Mattie Marie McGuffey. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $199.

Gene E. Melton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Latrice S. Nwonwu. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $153.

Michael A. Richey. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Paul E. Wagner. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Phillip James Douglas Wilcox. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Ye Yang. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Kristi D. Winfrey. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Brandy Smith. Breach of contract.

Tony D. Garrett vs. Brandon Garrett. Small claims over $100.

Dallas Slaughter vs. Michelle Sneed et al. Unlawful detainer.

Tower Loan of Mo., LLC vs. Ryan Marshall. Breach of contract.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Alan D. Watkins. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Harry Boggs. Contract -- other.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Crystal L. Gentry. Suit on account.

Jonathan Blevins vs. Lois Lewis et al. Unlawful detainer.

Arvest Bank vs. Jimmy Hall. Breach of contract.

Discover Bank vs. Jeramy J. McCauley. Breach of account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Michael D. Roberts. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Michael Brodie. Contract -- other.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Mark C. Mitchell. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Riobaldo Ricoruiz. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jimmy L. Staton. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Curtis L. Pace. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. James K. Tomlinson. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Wade Michael Johnson. Domestic assault and assault.

Shelton G. Smith. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle upon highway and unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle without proper bicycle safety flag.

Cynthia J. Webb. Driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Patricia Chavez. Theft/stealing.

Jesse E. Dunn. Trespassing.

Felonies:

Max O'Neal Diopulos Pangelinan. Burglary and assault.

Randy W. Bradford. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Lance M. Johnson. Domestic assault.

Lashel Latchison. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Michael B. Ewing. DWI -- alcohol.

Colton J. Skeens. Statutory rape and statutory sodomy.

Dennis A. Batson. Driving while revoked/suspended and DWI -- alcohol.

Arthuro E. Garza. Burglary.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Health System vs. Robert Jackson et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Jamey W. Jones et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Lois Ortiz. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Cody G. Sanny. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Lori R. Winchester. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital vs. Larissa J. Rockwell. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Julia A. Ayala. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Courtney B. Bell. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Corvin J. Black. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jeremy Wade Bryant. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Damian Cole Burton. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $52.50.

Darran M. Cook. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Isaac L. Daugherty. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Jason Lee Depriest. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Hunter M. Duffy. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50

Jose A. Lopez Caceres. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50

Liberty Kae Kristeen MaCaulay. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Marissa McCauley. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Matthew G. Murray. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Matthew B. Newman. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jesus Ocampo Ocampo. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Rodrigo Ortiz. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Samuel S. Kohrs. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Sri R. Kommana. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Robert J. Parker. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Samantha E. Prewitt. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Melanie J. Protzmann. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Lacey Cheyanne Purvis. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

James M. Rusher. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $500. Two years unsupervised probation.

James A. Tandy. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Kelsey L. Willett. Exceeded posted speed limit and failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $163.50.

Brian W. Winters. Property damage. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Teresa Ann Lee. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Patrick Guyland Leibee-Haslip. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Austin K. Lewis. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

William Dennis Lincoln. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Christina N. Dumas. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Robert Paul Flick. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $300. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kaleb Vance Freeston. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $35.0

Jean Ann Goines. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Elfidio F. Gomez Vasquez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Amadiyah Malynn Hames. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Bryce W. Harrell. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Leigh E. Harrell. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Tanner S. Heritage. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Lashel Latchison. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Elvis Joseph. Property damage and assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.