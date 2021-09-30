Community Tip Leads To Recovery Of Stolen Property

A community tip led to the recovery of stolen property worth more than $40,000 earlier this month.

22-year-old Mikel Britton and a juvenile female were arrested on Sept. 10 in connection to a search warrant served and conducted on Rt. O Highway, north of Southwest City, as a result of said tip.

Victims of these thefts span across the tri-state area.

According to authorities, among the stolen goods recovered during the search warrant were a portable welder and trailer stolen from Newton County, as well as an RV camper stolen from Ottawa County, Okla.

Britton is currently being held at the McDonald County Jail without bond on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and multiple counts of felony theft-stealing.