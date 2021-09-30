This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 5

Dennis R. Rakestraw, 51, Pittsburg, Kan., peace disturbance

Sept. 7

Keith Richard Hurlbert, 34, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Delmer Gene Rusher Jr., 52, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Heath James Riley, 48, Pineville, burglary and theft/stealing

Jetta Kay Ueahling, 43, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle and operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation

Sept. 8

Lance M. Johnson, 42, Pineville, domestic assault

James Lowery II, 28, Anderson, failed to produce license on demand

Zachariaha Luther Owens, 38, Noel, non-support and passing bad check

Jennifer Deanne Uhl, 55, Springdale, Ark., passing bad check

Sept. 9

Arthur Elias Garza, 33, Anderson, burglary

Sept. 10

Mikel Don Britton, 22, Southwest City, theft/stealing

Brandon Gerald Francis, 31, Neosho, burglary

Dana L. Murr, 52, Powell, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Mikalah Erin Williams, 27, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and theft/stealing

Sept. 11

William Ralph Colvard, 36, Joplin, burglary

William R. Davis, 35, Leavenworth, Kan., domestic assault

Steven Guinn, 39, Anderson, operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license