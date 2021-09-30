This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Sept. 5
Dennis R. Rakestraw, 51, Pittsburg, Kan., peace disturbance
Sept. 7
Keith Richard Hurlbert, 34, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Delmer Gene Rusher Jr., 52, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Heath James Riley, 48, Pineville, burglary and theft/stealing
Jetta Kay Ueahling, 43, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle and operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation
Sept. 8
Lance M. Johnson, 42, Pineville, domestic assault
James Lowery II, 28, Anderson, failed to produce license on demand
Zachariaha Luther Owens, 38, Noel, non-support and passing bad check
Jennifer Deanne Uhl, 55, Springdale, Ark., passing bad check
Sept. 9
Arthur Elias Garza, 33, Anderson, burglary
Sept. 10
Mikel Don Britton, 22, Southwest City, theft/stealing
Brandon Gerald Francis, 31, Neosho, burglary
Dana L. Murr, 52, Powell, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Mikalah Erin Williams, 27, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and theft/stealing
Sept. 11
William Ralph Colvard, 36, Joplin, burglary
William R. Davis, 35, Leavenworth, Kan., domestic assault
Steven Guinn, 39, Anderson, operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license