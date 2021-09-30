Around the Corral

Cross Country

In the East Newton Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, McDonald County placed six runners in the top 40, three in the girls competition and three in the boys standings.

Kenzie Horton finished 27th (23:04), Anna Belle Price was 32nd (23:26) and Madison Burton was 35th (23:48) to lead the Lady Mustangs.

Hunter Leach in 29th (18:40), Lane Pratt in 38th (18:56) and Corbin Holly in 39th (18:58) were the top finishers for the Mustangs.

All were season or all-time PRs.

On Sept. 21, McDonald County's boys and girls both finished sixth out of 12 teams in the Nixa Meet.

In the girls 5k, Horton was 44th (23:38).

In the girls 2.2-mile competition, three Lady Mustangs finished in the top 20: Ana Clarkson (13th in 19:31), Hailey Toney (19th in 20:04) and Paige Owens (20th in 20:07).

In the boys 5k, Leach (43rd in 19:38) and Zeth Drake (47th in 19:46) led the way for McDonald County.

Volleyball

In the Carl Junction Classic, McDonald County dropped decisions to Springfield Central (12-25, 16-25), Carthage (6-25, 12-25), Nevada (9-25, 26-27) and Neosho (18-25, 25-18, 21-25) on Saturday.

Host College Heights defeated McDonald County 3-0 (14-25, 18-25, 23-35) last Thursday.

The Lady Mustangs fell to Seneca 3-0 (18-25, 19-25, 18-25) on Sept. 21. Megan Elwood had five kills, and Abby Wiseman led with 21 assists for McDonald County. Kirklyn Kasischke had 21 digs, and Savannah Leib added three blocks.

Soccer

Carthage shut out visiting McDonald County (2-7-1) 5-0 last Thursday.

Two days earlier, Springfield Catholic defeated the Mustangs 9-1. Kamal Taralba scored McDonald County's goal, and Julis Quetzecua had the assist.

The junior varsity Mustangs lost to Catholic 2-1. Giovanni Gonzales scored for McDonald County.