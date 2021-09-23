Young Outdoorsmen United Youth Dove Hunt Held Sept. 18

PINEVILLE -- Young Outdoorsmen United, a Pineville-based outdoorsmen program for youth in the community, offered a youth dove hunt to fulfill the organization's monthly event for the month of September.

Young Outdoorsmen United worked with the Missouri Prairie Foundation, Missouri Department of Conservation, and National Wild Turkey Federation to offer the hunt for children 11 and older in Diamond.

Dan Fuller, founder and president of Young Outdoorsmen United, said the event was unique this month as parents were able to hunt with their child, an option that is not typically offered in the monthly events. Fuller said the event organizers primarily sought inexperienced hunters, offering them a chance to experience wing shooting with volunteers around them.

"It's targeted specifically for kids that have never been hunting of any type, that's the main priority," Fuller said.

Fuller said the dove hunt is an event that the organization has offered four times in the past, proving to be a well-liked and successful event. Fuller added that five volunteers participated in the hunt, helping youth along the way.

Fuller said he wanted the participants in the hunt to feel the thrill of hunting before daylight in addition to gaining more new experiences.

"We want to expose them to the thrill of hunting, of going out there before daylight," Fuller said. "And, waiting for the sun to come up, and that they will be able to get to shoot a gun for the first time, get to actually test their shot-gunning skills with these game birds. And just the experience of the whole feeling of going on a hunt."

Ryan Lewis, a volunteer with Young Outdoorsmen United, volunteered to aid with the dove hunt. Lewis has volunteered with multiple monthly events with the organization, including the dove hunt, duck hunts, and fishing trips.

Lewis said the event offered a new opportunity for youth that have yet to go hunting.

"It's a great opportunity," Lewis said. "You can go and they've got a food plot, you know, especially put out for the dove, and it's untouched and un-hunted until the kids get to go there. It's to help get people involved in hunting."

Lewis said the hunt offers inexperienced hunters an environment to see if they enjoy hunting while they're surrounded by volunteers that can teach them along the way.

Lewis said he volunteers with Young Outdoorsmen United to help the local youth get more involved in outdoor activities.

"Some kids don't get the opportunity otherwise to get out and do stuff like this," Lewis said. "So, I feel like, if I can help, it's just a good thing to do to get the kids involved and get them outdoors."

Young Outdoorsmen United offers an event each month for youth in the community in addition to fundraisers at the Community Center in Pineville. Youth interested in being involved in the program can contact Dan Fuller or contact the organization on its Facebook page.