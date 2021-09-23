Soccer Mustangs Falter In Second Half

McDonald County struggled to generate consistent offensive flow, and Greenwood took advantage Monday night at Mustang Stadium.

The Blue Jays broke open a tight game by scoring three second-half goals in a 3-1 victory.

Both teams created scoring opportunities but came up empty during the first half. Neither could grab the definitive upper hand in possession, but that began changing after halftime.

Zach Bailey gave the visitors a lift less than four minutes into the second half when he scored the first of his two goals. Energized and leading 1-0, Greenwood started spending more time on McDonald County's side of the field.

"When you play a very possession based and demanding style of play, like we do, sometimes you have spells throughout the game where you just flatline and have to defend," Mustangs coach John Delatorre said. "Usually we do a good job of containing teams and working ourselves out of those situations, but tonight we struggled to do so. When you have trouble regaining possession and get frustrated defending, it carries over and you end up giving the ball away again and again, and that's what hurt us tonight."

Griffin Litherland's goal at the 13:35 mark made the score 2-0 and put the Blue Jays (3-5) firmly in control.

Saw Eh, a consistent scoring threat during the match, broke through late for McDonald County (2-5-1). He rippled the net on a nifty header, pulling the Mustangs within 2-1. Julis Quetzecua provided the assist.

"Saw Eh has the ability to use his speed to break away from opponents and create opportunities for himself," Delatorre said. "He's started to come into his own game just a little bit and figure out who he is as a player, and it's exciting to see him start to use his skill and speed to become a better soccer player."

Bailey netted his second goal with 2:21 left, essentially ending any McDonald County comeback hopes.

"We just need to keep getting better on the ball and in possession, and we will begin to challenge and compete consistently," Delatorre said.

In junior varsity action, McDonald County won 3-0. Selvin Villatoro, Giovanni Gonzales and Brayan Quintero scored for the Mustangs.