RELIGION: That's a good prayer!

We wished a happy birthday to Tim McCaine as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted the congregation and opened our service with prayer. It was a blessing to have several visitors with us. Special prayers were requested for the Gibbs family, Mildred Sharp, Don and Janet Chaney, Gary Jeffries and Susan's mother and sister. The business meeting will be held Sunday night. Thanks was expressed from the Bryan family. Linda shared a praise for the Poker Run success for the Wyandotte Camp.

"Joy Through Humility," a study of Philippians 2:1-15 taught by Shelly Hall, was the adult Sunday school lesson. In the lesson, we learned that "Believers find joy though humbly following Christ in all circumstances and God is honored by humble believers who display godly character."

"Faith is a Choice," was the title of the devotional Linda Abercrombie shared with us about faith helping us get through circumstances. In James 14:1 Jesus says, "Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me."

Rick Lett and Tyrel Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory. We were blessed with special music from Jerry Abercrombie who sang "Family Bible," and congregational hymns included "The Old Rugged Cross," led by Karen Gardner with Susan Cory at the piano.

As Pastor Mark Hall brought us God's word, he began "That's a Good Prayer," the first sermon in the series on prayer. Scripture for the message was from 1 Chronicles 4:9-10, "And Jabez was more honorable than his brothers, and his mother called his name Jabez, saying, "Because I bore him in pain." And Jabez called on the God of Israel saying, "Oh, that You would bless me indeed, and enlarge my territory, that Your hand would be with me, and that You would keep me from evil, that I may not cause pain!" So God granted him what he requested."

Brother Mark told us that most conversations start out with "What?!" "In order for us to hear, we have to get closer. Maybe we need to get closer to hear God speak. It is only when we are not distracted that we can pray, focus on God and listen to Him as He speaks to us. The Lord wants to help us be a better person and has a desire for us to be a better witness for Him. Jabez was born during hard times. He was poor, persecuted and pitiful. It was not a good time to have kids, but Jabez was born into that life and was honorable because he knew how to pray and he didn't settle for the same life he grew up in. Jabez did not go the way of the world or let the circumstances or the culture around him influence him. Some, like Jabez, overcome the odds and bad circumstances."

Brother Mark told us that Jabez knew how to pray. "He wasn't afraid to ask for God's blessing. God wants to bless us, too. Why don't we ask? Jabez asked for God's blessing and for Him to enlarge his territory. He wanted to go out and be a witness for God. Jesus has a labor shortage. People want to eat at His table but not work for it. Jabez was ready to go to work for the Lord. Jabez needed God's hand on him. When you reach the end of your abilities, you need God's help. When you go to work for God, you become dependent on having His hand on you."

"Jabez also asked God to keep him from evil and not cause pain."

Brother Mark said, "He wanted God to keep him from temptation and sin that can hurt everyone that loves you, including God." He told us that 1 Chronicles 4:9-10 is a good prayer that makes Jabez honorable. "God can do the same for us if we will let Him. We need God's blessing and His hand upon us to enlarge our territory and influence others in a lost world. We need His power and His word like 'a lamp to our feet and a light to our path.' God can give us scripture and instruction and brings His word to us as we witness. If you believe everything you read, read the Bible. What do you need to pray for? Do you need to get closer to hear God?" In John 10:27, Jesus says, "My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me."

In closing, Brother Mark asked, "Do you? Are you saved? Are you saved and need to get closer?"

Our hymn of invitation was "I Need Thee Ev'ry Hour," and Wayne Emanuel gave the benediction.

Everyone is welcome to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church, located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m.

