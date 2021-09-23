Pineville Holds Meeting To Discuss Recreation Center Plans

PINEVILLE -- At the public recreation center meeting held Sept. 20, the Pineville board of aldermen, mayor, and interested community members discussed plans for the new city recreation center.

During the meeting, attendees spoke with developer Ashley Wagner via video call. Wagner, who had previously met with the city board to begin developing plans, showcased a list, including features the board and community members would like to see in the upcoming recreation center. All features, with some being long-term, include a splash pad, an equipped gym, an elevated walking track, a pickleball court, a basketball court, a volleyball court, a tennis court, a workout studio, a game area, a martial arts space, a swimming pool, and a rock-climbing wall.

The basketball court, tennis court, volleyball court, and pickleball court could all be placed on one court with specified lines on the court for each separate sport. The court will be sized like a high school court rather than a college or professional court. Wagner said one of her main goals in developing the recreation center would be to create a multi-functional and flexible space for various activities. The board discussed the possibility of offering two courts, or one and half, rather than one. Wagner and the board will look further at the possibility of more than one court and evaluate how the change may impact parking outside of the recreation center.

The recreation center will likely be an A-frame barn-type structure, showcasing neutral colors and a natural look to be compatible aesthetically with the city. Wagner currently has plans for 15 new parking spaces outside the recreation center, with the center located close enough to the city park and community center to offer some parking from those locations.

The board and community members are further discussing whether an elevator will be included in the recreation center, with the elevator possibly leading to the elevated walking trail on the second floor. The board is discussing the possibility of offering a split-level entrance and handicapped accessible entrance for both floors.

The cost for the recreation center is currently estimated to be $170 to $200 per square foot, with an approximation of the center costing a total of 2.5 to 3 million dollars. More specific estimations will be gathered with a cost estimator/contractor. The swimming pool and a climbing gym will be added to the recreation center later, with all other features to be included in the initial build.

Any community members interested in voicing their opinions on what they'd like to see included in the recreation center may contact Pineville City Hall.